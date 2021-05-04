Silvercorp Metals Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.9 per share and the market cap of $1 billion, Silvercorp Metals stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Silvercorp Metals is shown in the chart below.

Because Silvercorp Metals is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.53% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Silvercorp Metals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 109.21, which is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Silvercorp Metals is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Silvercorp Metals is strong. This is the debt and cash of Silvercorp Metals over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Silvercorp Metals has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $175.2 million and earnings of $0.25 a share. Its operating margin is 37.79%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Silvercorp Metals is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Silvercorp Metals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Silvercorp Metals is -0.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.8%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Silvercorp Metals's return on invested capital is 12.84, and its cost of capital is 4.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Silvercorp Metals is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Silvercorp Metals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

