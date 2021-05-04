Boston Scientific: Is The Expected Recovery Factored Into the Price?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boston Scientific: Is The Expected Recovery Factored Into the Price?

Recent acquisitions and a strong pipeline of new launches look promising

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Like most medical device manufacturers, Boston Scientific Corp. (

BSX, Financial) also witnessed a slowdown in 2020 on account of the lower demand for medical devices and the deferral of elective surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company witnessed its fair share of disruptions, but appears to be on a recovery path, delivering better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

This can be largely associated with new and ongoing product launches like Ranger DCB, Eluvia DES, POLARx catheter, LUX-Dx implantable cardiac monitor and the Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation platform. The company's strength in the U.S. and the Asia Pacific regions has been a key driver behind the improving numbers. Moreover, the acquisition of Preventice and Lumenis is expected to bode well with Boston Scientific's long-term growth trajectory. At this juncture, I believe it would be interesting to delve into recent developments and its current valuation.

Recent financial performance

Boston Scientific had a strong start to 2021. The company reported a top line of $2.75 billion for the first quarter, which implies an 8.22% growth as compared to the $2.54 billion revenue reported in the prior-year quarter. The company beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Revenue translated into a gross margin of 68.24% and an operating margin of 14.46%, which were higher than in the same quarter of 2020. Boston Scientific reported net income of $341 million and adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which was 7 cents above the average Wall Street projection.

Growth across segments and new products

Boston Scientific currently has three separate reportable segments, Cardiovascular, Rhythm, and Neuro plus MedSurg. Each of these businesses witnessed decent growth during the most recent quarter.

The Interventional Cardiology business, a subsegment of Cardiovascular, saw sales increase 7.1% to $696 million. Peripheral Interventions recorded a 7.7% gain to $433 million. In addition, the company's Rhythm and Neuro business comprise Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. CRM displayed a 0.5% year-over-year rise in organic sales to $469 million in the first quarter, whereas Electrophysiology sales grew 7.7% to $83 million and Neuromodulation sales rose 1.7% year over year to $198 million.

Management highlighted that it will begin enrollment of MODULAR ATP, its dual-track clinical study for a standalone leadless pacemaker that is expected to contribute to the company's long-term growth. Boston Scientific also completed the sale of its Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment in March. Apart from this, management has planned exciting new product launches, such as Ranger DCB, Stablepoint, Watchman Flx and LithoVue, which are expected later in the year.

To sum up, the company's strong segment performance and interesting lineup of new products appear to be a green flag in favor of the stock.

Acquisition-led growth

In March, the company announced an agreement to acquire the global surgical business of Lumenis Ltd. (

LMNS, Financial) for an upfront cash payment of $1.07 billion from Baring Private Equity Asia. Lumenis is engaged in the development and commercialization of energy-based medical solutions, including premier laser systems, fibers and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures. Moreover, its MOSES technology has demonstrated differentiated clinical outcomes and efficiency in the management of patients with kidney stones.Management believes that this acquisition will expand the company's global footprint throughout Europe and Asia and accelerate the delivery of its robust stone management offerings to more urologists thereby serving more patients worldwide.

Boston Scientific also closed its previously announced acquisition of Preventice Solutions, a company that offers a complete portfolio of mobile cardiac health solutions and services, covering ambulatory cardiac monitors to cardiac event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry, for a sum of $925 million. This acquisition will provide the company with a foothold in the high-growth ambulatory electrocardiography space. Management anticipates a pro forma growth of 20% for Preventice in 2021.

Overall, these opportunistic acquisitions are expected to solidify the company's market position.

Valuation

The stock has been on a bumpy road due to the general reduction in demand for all non-essential medical services over the past year. However, the company has witnessed an upward trend in 2021, driven by strong signs of recovery and better-than-expected results.

Boston Scientific is currently trading at an enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 6.12, which is higher than the median in the medical equipment space, but is close to some of its industry peers such as Medtronic (

MDT, Financial) and Abbott (ABT, Financial). Further, the GF Value chart indicates the company is marginally overvalued despite the fact its forward price-earnings ratio of 27.86 appears to be below par.

Overall, Boston Scientific's fundamentals are strong and it is showing definite signs of growth, but its price has already factored in most of its future recovery, which is why it is not an ideal entry point for investors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Masters in Management (Grande Ecole) from HEC Paris. I run a proprietary boutique financial advisory firm called Baptista Research (www.baptistaresearch.com) specializing in M&A, corporate advisory, equity research and valuation of listed companies. I have nearly a decade of experience spread across investment banks, financial advisory firms, investment funds and other corporates in many different geographies, such as France, Spain, India and others. I was a part of the LBO Financing team at BNP Paribas where I worked on deals with a combined enterprise value of over $1 billion. I have also worked in mergers and acquisitions with Credit Agricole CIB and corporate strategy with Groupe Danone SA. Over the years, I have developed a strong specialization in corporate valuations, strategy and financial analysis.