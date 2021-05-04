Boston Scientific: Is The Expected Recovery Factored Into the Price?

Like most medical device manufacturers, Boston Scientific Corp. ( BSX, Financial) also witnessed a slowdown in 2020 on account of the lower demand for medical devices and the deferral of elective surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company witnessed its fair share of disruptions, but appears to be on a recovery path, delivering better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

This can be largely associated with new and ongoing product launches like Ranger DCB, Eluvia DES, POLARx catheter, LUX-Dx implantable cardiac monitor and the Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation platform. The company's strength in the U.S. and the Asia Pacific regions has been a key driver behind the improving numbers. Moreover, the acquisition of Preventice and Lumenis is expected to bode well with Boston Scientific's long-term growth trajectory. At this juncture, I believe it would be interesting to delve into recent developments and its current valuation.

Recent financial performance

Boston Scientific had a strong start to 2021. The company reported a top line of $2.75 billion for the first quarter, which implies an 8.22% growth as compared to the $2.54 billion revenue reported in the prior-year quarter. The company beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Revenue translated into a gross margin of 68.24% and an operating margin of 14.46%, which were higher than in the same quarter of 2020. Boston Scientific reported net income of $341 million and adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which was 7 cents above the average Wall Street projection.

Growth across segments and new products

Boston Scientific currently has three separate reportable segments, Cardiovascular, Rhythm, and Neuro plus MedSurg. Each of these businesses witnessed decent growth during the most recent quarter.

The Interventional Cardiology business, a subsegment of Cardiovascular, saw sales increase 7.1% to $696 million. Peripheral Interventions recorded a 7.7% gain to $433 million. In addition, the company's Rhythm and Neuro business comprise Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. CRM displayed a 0.5% year-over-year rise in organic sales to $469 million in the first quarter, whereas Electrophysiology sales grew 7.7% to $83 million and Neuromodulation sales rose 1.7% year over year to $198 million.

Management highlighted that it will begin enrollment of MODULAR ATP, its dual-track clinical study for a standalone leadless pacemaker that is expected to contribute to the company's long-term growth. Boston Scientific also completed the sale of its Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment in March. Apart from this, management has planned exciting new product launches, such as Ranger DCB, Stablepoint, Watchman Flx and LithoVue, which are expected later in the year.

To sum up, the company's strong segment performance and interesting lineup of new products appear to be a green flag in favor of the stock.

Acquisition-led growth

In March, the company announced an agreement to acquire the global surgical business of Lumenis Ltd. ( LMNS, Financial) for an upfront cash payment of $1.07 billion from Baring Private Equity Asia. Lumenis is engaged in the development and commercialization of energy-based medical solutions, including premier laser systems, fibers and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures. Moreover, its MOSES technology has demonstrated differentiated clinical outcomes and efficiency in the management of patients with kidney stones.Management believes that this acquisition will expand the company's global footprint throughout Europe and Asia and accelerate the delivery of its robust stone management offerings to more urologists thereby serving more patients worldwide.

Boston Scientific also closed its previously announced acquisition of Preventice Solutions, a company that offers a complete portfolio of mobile cardiac health solutions and services, covering ambulatory cardiac monitors to cardiac event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry, for a sum of $925 million. This acquisition will provide the company with a foothold in the high-growth ambulatory electrocardiography space. Management anticipates a pro forma growth of 20% for Preventice in 2021.

Overall, these opportunistic acquisitions are expected to solidify the company's market position.

Valuation

The stock has been on a bumpy road due to the general reduction in demand for all non-essential medical services over the past year. However, the company has witnessed an upward trend in 2021, driven by strong signs of recovery and better-than-expected results.

Boston Scientific is currently trading at an enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 6.12, which is higher than the median in the medical equipment space, but is close to some of its industry peers such as Medtronic ( MDT, Financial) and Abbott ( ABT, Financial). Further, the GF Value chart indicates the company is marginally overvalued despite the fact its forward price-earnings ratio of 27.86 appears to be below par.

Overall, Boston Scientific's fundamentals are strong and it is showing definite signs of growth, but its price has already factored in most of its future recovery, which is why it is not an ideal entry point for investors.

Disclosure: No positions.

