Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VeriSign Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VeriSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VeriSign Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lionsbridge+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 115,542 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,472 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 18,294 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 90,916 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 83,714 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1600.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 51,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 42,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider