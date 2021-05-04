Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VeriSign Inc

New Purchases: TPL, DNMR, XLF, IYM, VWO, SHV,

TPL, DNMR, XLF, IYM, VWO, SHV, Added Positions: COP, MOAT, DGRO, USMV, IJH, VBR, QUAL, EFA, BSV, IJR, VPL, CL, PEP, MSFT, AAXJ, MA, RTX, TJX, MDT, HD, CSCO, XPH, ACN, IBB, JNJ, FISV, BLK, TXN, SBUX, NDAQ, JPM, HON, VMBS, IEI,

COP, MOAT, DGRO, USMV, IJH, VBR, QUAL, EFA, BSV, IJR, VPL, CL, PEP, MSFT, AAXJ, MA, RTX, TJX, MDT, HD, CSCO, XPH, ACN, IBB, JNJ, FISV, BLK, TXN, SBUX, NDAQ, JPM, HON, VMBS, IEI, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, BAC,

QQQ, SPY, BAC, Sold Out: MTUM, VRSN, SH, INTC, FTK,

Investment company Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VeriSign Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lionsbridge+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 115,542 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,472 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 18,294 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 90,916 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 83,714 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1600.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 51,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 42,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.68 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $2.08.