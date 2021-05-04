Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

New Purchases: RTX, BKNG, ITOT, AGG, XLF, XLK, XLY, IYR, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP, HYG, XLE, XLU,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Financial Advantage, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 31,059 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 62,521 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 40,552 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,966 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 82,112 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 39,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2380.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.281900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.