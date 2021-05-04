Logo
Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, MD, based Investment company Financial Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advantage, Inc.
  1. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 31,059 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 62,521 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 40,552 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.66%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,966 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 82,112 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 39,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2380.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.281900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advantage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advantage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advantage, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider