Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Redfin Corp, ProShares Ultra S&P500

Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Seagen Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Redfin Corp, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Seagen Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 452 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,505 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,439 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,456 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,153 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,276 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.301700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $366.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.669300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.