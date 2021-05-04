Logo
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Redfin Corp, ProShares Ultra S&P500

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Seagen Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Redfin Corp, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Seagen Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 452 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institute+for+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,505 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,439 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,456 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,153 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,276 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.301700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $366.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.669300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.



