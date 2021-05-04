Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Redfin Corp, ProShares Ultra S&P500

- New Purchases: VFH, DASH, VDE, SGEN, COLL, BIDU, IJR, IEMG, SPGI, KBE, TSM, VB, LIN, IWC, FICO, WFG, FANG, CHH, ANAB, ASML, EES, WDC, VTI, SLB, RRR, PWR, NSC, MCK, LORL, EVT, BBBY, SSSS, WATT, VCNX, NOK,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VTV, BRK.B, VBR, ESGU, VNQ, VGT, DE, AGG, XLF, UNP, VOO, VHT, WMT, AMD, BABA, BLK, CCI, DD, EWJ, ESGE, IHI, IEV, SPYX, TGT, UPS, VBK, VWO, VCR, ALK, BX, BA, AVGO, FDS, HON, KKR, LMT, LOW, MA, XLE, SITE, XHB, TWLO, VEA, VOX, ABBV, APD, ADSK, ADP, DISCA, ECL, EOG, FDN, FISV, F, HD, INTU, ISRG, GSY, IRDM, DSI, IWV, IVW, KSU, LLY, MRVL, MSCI, NLOK, PSX, CRM, XLK, XLV, NOW, SHW, KRE, SQ, TDOC, UNH, MTN, VCSH, VXUS, VRTX, ABT, BKNG, CHI, LNG, COP, GLW, EXPE, HES, H, ICE, PJP, TLT, ITOT, USMV, IYT, LHX, LULU, MSGE, MSGS, MDT, MGM, ROKU, SAP, SCHD, XLB, SHOP, TMUS, TTD, TMO, ULTA,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, QLD, SSO, QQQ, IWM, SPY, QUAL, RESN, VGSH, IJH, IYW, ADBE, SBUX, MSFT, VUG, MVV, UWM, AXON, DVY, IWN, VAW, XMMO, IAU, SHV, PYPL, BND, RSP, TIP, STX, BNDX, VPL, VIS, VDC, WMS, AMGN, BAC, CSCO, CSX, DIS, FB, GRMN, GSK, IBM, PWB, EFA, JPM, LYB, PFE, RTX, RIO, SNY, DIA, VCLT, VIAC, WSM, AEG, GOOGL, AXP, AMAT, T, CVX, C, CSGP, COST, CVS, DHR, EMR, XOM, GE, GM, ILMN, INTC, IP, EEMV, SLV, EFAV, EEM, HEWJ, IEF, IVE, KLAC, MPC, MS, OTIS, PFG, RDN, SCHG, XLU, XLC, XLY, SMAR, GLD, FEZ, TOTL, SU, TOT, TWTR, URI, MOO, V, WY, ZTS, ACN, ALL, GOOG, AEP, AMT, APH, NLY, APTV, BAX, BIIB, CARR, CHTR, CMG, CMI, DAL, D, ECF, FXL, QQEW, FTNT, GAB, IT, GILD, GPN, SDIV, GSAT, HWM, ITW, MTUM, IWO, IJK, JCI, KEY, KHC, MAR, MAS, MTCH, MRK, MU, MNST, JWN, NWBI, NVS, PEP, PM, PNC, PG, PRU, RCI, XLP, SO, SPIB, TSI, TJX, TRV, TFC, TSN, VLO, SMH, VZ, WCN, WM, WRK,
- Sold Out: RDFN, SGT, NIE, TIF, OSB, ALGN, FIS, TM, LBRDK, CQQQ, LQD, OUSA, SMDV, DB, NCV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,505 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,439 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,456 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,153 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,276 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.301700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $366.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.669300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.
