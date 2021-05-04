Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Deere, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: DE, DOW, CTVA, NXPI, BX, VALE, LNC, RF, MGA, SH, CMI, NTR, SQM, UFPI, AGCO, DAN, JBL, HOME, THRM, LAD, THO, RWM, BWA, LEA, REZI, COF, CWH, KBR, VIPS, IJJ, BRK.B, SJB, ASC,

Investment company Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Qualcomm Inc, JD.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunderson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 13,869 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Deere & Co (DE) - 19,270 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,708 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Dow Inc (DOW) - 96,339 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 130,307 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 19,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 96,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 130,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 29,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 77,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 325,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.