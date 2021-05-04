Logo
Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Deere, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gunderson Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Qualcomm Inc, JD.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunderson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gunderson+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.
  1. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 13,869 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 19,270 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,708 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  4. Dow Inc (DOW) - 96,339 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 130,307 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 19,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 96,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 130,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 29,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 77,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 325,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

