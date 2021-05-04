Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Armor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 78,715 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,967 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 29,300 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 96,376 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,310 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $219.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 102,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 350.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 403.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 89.55%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Armor Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider