Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

- New Purchases: VTI, BA, NEA, VOT, ICLN, LIT, FREL, FUTY,
- Added Positions: IGSB, QYLD, MINT, T, SCHD, DUK, TIP, VZ, D, PFL, ARKG, SUB, SVC, IRM, HYG, SO, FIF, DVY, AMZN, FHLC, VB, UTG, SCHA, EMR, VNQ, SCHE, SCHF, JNJ, INTC, DKNG, PSX, SCHM, SCHV, ADP, DGS, KMI, WMT, OHI, NVS, HR, ACN, FNDE, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, BABA, HYS, BXMX, TSM, SCHH, PFE, IWR, BIDU, RY, MUB, IWF, ITOT, TM, CAPE, EWA, COP, AIA, HD, IWO, BIP, IYH, NGG, PEAK, IDV, IVE,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, VBR, VDC, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, UNH, EWH,
For the details of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 78,715 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,967 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 29,300 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 96,376 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,310 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $219.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 102,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 350.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 403.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 89.55%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.
