Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Investment company Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Boeing Co, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 78,715 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,967 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 29,300 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 96,376 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,310 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $219.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 102,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 350.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 403.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 89.55%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3311.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.