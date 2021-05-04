Logo
Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, American Express Co, Marriott International Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Dollar General Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Street Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, American Express Co, Marriott International Inc, Ecolab Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Clorox Co, Dollar General Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Franklin Street Advisors Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+street+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 534,367 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,827 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,222 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 166,484 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,700 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 67,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 938.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 268,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 697.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 106,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 76.61%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $228.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 76,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 463.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 152,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 538.44%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $202.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.



