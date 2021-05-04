Franklin Street Advisors Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, American Express Co, Marriott International Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Dollar General Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: MAR, SYY, ROK, GTHX, GSBD, SLCT, TSLA, BP, CRIS, DKNG,
- Added Positions: XOM, AXP, ECL, KO, MMM, V, CSCO, CRM, AAP, CME, MSFT, AMZN, TXN, LIN, TMO, FB, T, HD, CMI, ABBV, CVX, DIS, RTX, VRSK, VFC, IFRX, AGLE, PRQR, ZTS, WM, WMT, MDLZ, CMCSA, PAYX, CALA, UNP, UL, BAC, A, PM, SYK, AFL, SNN, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: CLX, DG, PFE, MCD, ATVI, GIS, MDT, PYPL, MLM, DHR, LULU, BLK, NXPI, JPM, D, BMY, IDXX, HON, SO, UPS, INTC, VZ, SHW, MO, SGMO, QCOM, AMGN, TGT, UNH, ABT, BKNG, AEP, PEP, NSC, MRK, TFC, LOW, KMB, GS, GD, FDX, ETN, COST,
- Sold Out: VIAC, BCRX, FPRX, NSRGY, BX, CB, PRGO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 534,367 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,827 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,222 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 166,484 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,700 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 67,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc initiated holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 938.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 268,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 697.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 106,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 76.61%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $228.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 76,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 463.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 152,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 538.44%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $202.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.
