Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys PepsiCo Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Cologne, 2M, based Investment company Flossbach Von Storch Ag Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Wix.com, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flossbach Von Storch Ag. As of 2021Q1, Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 89 stocks with a total value of $28.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,321,936 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% 3M Co (MMM) - 9,713,725 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,694,032 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,324,391 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8,559,219 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,261,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 234,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 162,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $357.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 112,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 7,031,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 460.03%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,620,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 61.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,053,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,553,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 83.80%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,632,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $821.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 918,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.