Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys PepsiCo Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys PepsiCo Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cologne, 2M, based Investment company Flossbach Von Storch Ag (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Wix.com, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flossbach Von Storch Ag. As of 2021Q1, Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 89 stocks with a total value of $28.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flossbach+von+storch+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,321,936 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 9,713,725 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,694,032 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,324,391 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8,559,219 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,261,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 234,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 162,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $357.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 112,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 7,031,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 460.03%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,620,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 61.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,053,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,553,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 83.80%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,632,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $821.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 918,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG. Also check out:

1. FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider