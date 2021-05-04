Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: USFR, VOX, STT, MNKD, VCR, IEMG, OTRK, VIVO, PHI, PD, PLTR, PRT, 9MIB, PETS, PLL, DTIL, QRVO, OIIM, NOV, IPO, MED, MTCH, HZO, MTSI, MP, MGP, LYRA, TSM, WKHS, WRN, WBA, VNT, VSTO, USCI, UBER, TUP, TME, HQL, QS, SONO, SWBI, SWKS, SHW, SPTS, XBI, RWO, RKT, LMNX, RS, ARCT, CLF, CLFD, CRUS, CCIV, CALX, BPYU, BLNK, BTAI, BGFV, RNA, AVNW, DM, BLOK, ALK, AKUS, NXPI, CRNT, TSE, LOGI, IPOE, IPOD, NVT, AOSL, GRWG, LITE, RIDE, LIVX, LMND, LAZY, EFV, FXI, DBA, DBC, IP, HEXO, ACEV, GHVI, LIT, GM, FCEL, FSLR, FREL, ENPH, ENLC, SOLO, AMZA,

Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Deere, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 620 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 142,288 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,620 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,135 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 32 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 238,150 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.297900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $308.521400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 569.47%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $571.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.576000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 653.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The sale prices were between $61.2 and $67.22, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.