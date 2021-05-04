Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: BND, SLQD, DGRO, USFR, DGRW, IUSG, SCHX, PFF, VIXM, VIXY, PDBC, TLS, SHYG, XMLV, MOAT, IVOL, SPLV, VCSH, DLR, AVTR, AGGY, HZNP, DECK, DE, MKTX, NUE, TEL, DIA, OEF, MGC, ORCL, TEAM, IJJ, CVNA, NVST, U, GLPI, NOW, NWE, RDVY, AGZ, FNX, FXD, IGF, KTOS, VCIT, TTOO, VIG, DAR, GLW, ALK,

Investment company Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 622,592 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3996.00% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,482 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.25% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,763 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 49,686 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.26% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 76,339 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 76,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 75,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 66,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 106,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 46,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3996.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.51%. The holding were 622,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 48,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7098.91%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 39,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88464.86%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 32,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 935.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 36,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 735.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.941300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 42,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.