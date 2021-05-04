Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lloyd+advisory+services%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 622,592 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3996.00%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,482 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.25%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,763 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 49,686 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.26%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 76,339 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 76,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 75,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 66,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 106,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 46,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3996.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.51%. The holding were 622,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 48,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7098.91%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 39,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88464.86%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 32,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 935.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 36,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 735.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.941300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 42,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider