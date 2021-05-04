PFG Financial Advisors Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

New Purchases: RSP, CWB, JKK, KBE, IEO, IGOV, IEZ, DIA, USFR, ROKU, SPMD, FDBC, FUTY, LIN, MU, IRM, GILD, AMAT, TLH, MO, SYF, WM, EPD,

RSP, CWB, JKK, KBE, IEO, IGOV, IEZ, DIA, USFR, ROKU, SPMD, FDBC, FUTY, LIN, MU, IRM, GILD, AMAT, TLH, MO, SYF, WM, EPD, Added Positions: VCSH, VOO, FBND, SMB, AGG, QQQ, BOND, TOTL, ANGL, EEM, IVV, VTV, VEU, IEFA, VB, MTUM, SPYG, IEF, EMB, LEMB, IGIB, VNLA, USHY, SPLG, OEF, T, IBM, PFF, GBIL, JPM, SE, ACB, DLN, HD, QYLD, DSI, GOOGL, SPAB, SPDW, F, PYPL, TDOC, TIP, ESGD, DIS, HDV, HYD, JNJ, MCD, MUNI, ORCL, REM, NEE, EFSC, EMR, ECL, BMY, BDX, BAC, AMGN, CB, SYK, UNP, UMC, RTX, UNH, VLO, WMT, MA, V, ZTS, BABA, FSKR, MRK, SO, CRM, PG, IGSB, DGRO, DON, PPL, PPG, TMO, IAU, MET,

VCSH, VOO, FBND, SMB, AGG, QQQ, BOND, TOTL, ANGL, EEM, IVV, VTV, VEU, IEFA, VB, MTUM, SPYG, IEF, EMB, LEMB, IGIB, VNLA, USHY, SPLG, OEF, T, IBM, PFF, GBIL, JPM, SE, ACB, DLN, HD, QYLD, DSI, GOOGL, SPAB, SPDW, F, PYPL, TDOC, TIP, ESGD, DIS, HDV, HYD, JNJ, MCD, MUNI, ORCL, REM, NEE, EFSC, EMR, ECL, BMY, BDX, BAC, AMGN, CB, SYK, UNP, UMC, RTX, UNH, VLO, WMT, MA, V, ZTS, BABA, FSKR, MRK, SO, CRM, PG, IGSB, DGRO, DON, PPL, PPG, TMO, IAU, MET, Reduced Positions: SHV, IJH, FTEC, IAGG, IJR, GOVT, VTI, SHY, SPY, USMV, IUSB, VUG, MDT, FDIS, IEMG, FHLC, LMT, CBSH, GLD, ITOT, SPHD, BNDX, ITA, FLOT, IVE, LQD, ENB, HYG, FB, ITM, MUB, AAPL, AMZN, XRT, NEAR, GOOG, GE, BGH, INTC, IDV, PFE, FDX, IVW, IXUS, DVY, CVX, TSLA, VXF, SQ, CSCO, MGV, KO, BRK.B, CMCSA, XOM, BP, ADBE, PRU, ACWV, DBEF, DES, UPS, DIV, EZM, C, GM, XLV, XLK, BA, CVS, SPLV, CNC, FIS, LOW, WFC, IYF, TSN, IXN, IWR, TXN, SPG, QCOM, IEI, HON, PEP,

SHV, IJH, FTEC, IAGG, IJR, GOVT, VTI, SHY, SPY, USMV, IUSB, VUG, MDT, FDIS, IEMG, FHLC, LMT, CBSH, GLD, ITOT, SPHD, BNDX, ITA, FLOT, IVE, LQD, ENB, HYG, FB, ITM, MUB, AAPL, AMZN, XRT, NEAR, GOOG, GE, BGH, INTC, IDV, PFE, FDX, IVW, IXUS, DVY, CVX, TSLA, VXF, SQ, CSCO, MGV, KO, BRK.B, CMCSA, XOM, BP, ADBE, PRU, ACWV, DBEF, DES, UPS, DIV, EZM, C, GM, XLV, XLK, BA, CVS, SPLV, CNC, FIS, LOW, WFC, IYF, TSN, IXN, IWR, TXN, SPG, QCOM, IEI, HON, PEP, Sold Out: SPHB, XSD, VCLT, SHYG, ITB, EFA, USIG, IWB, IJT, IWM, IWF, D, ESGE, PINS, SNAP, TTD, BX, NFLX, LHX, CRON,

State College, PA, based Investment company PFG Financial Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, PFG Financial Advisors owns 222 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 257,399 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 274,384 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 896,896 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 508,016 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 423,122 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $53.17, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 832.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 148,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $379.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 37,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 264,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.066100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.118700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 134,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.