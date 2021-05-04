PFG Financial Advisors Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

- New Purchases: RSP, CWB, JKK, KBE, IEO, IGOV, IEZ, DIA, USFR, ROKU, SPMD, FDBC, FUTY, LIN, MU, IRM, GILD, AMAT, TLH, MO, SYF, WM, EPD,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VOO, FBND, SMB, AGG, QQQ, BOND, TOTL, ANGL, EEM, IVV, VTV, VEU, IEFA, VB, MTUM, SPYG, IEF, EMB, LEMB, IGIB, VNLA, USHY, SPLG, OEF, T, IBM, PFF, GBIL, JPM, SE, ACB, DLN, HD, QYLD, DSI, GOOGL, SPAB, SPDW, F, PYPL, TDOC, TIP, ESGD, DIS, HDV, HYD, JNJ, MCD, MUNI, ORCL, REM, NEE, EFSC, EMR, ECL, BMY, BDX, BAC, AMGN, CB, SYK, UNP, UMC, RTX, UNH, VLO, WMT, MA, V, ZTS, BABA, FSKR, MRK, SO, CRM, PG, IGSB, DGRO, DON, PPL, PPG, TMO, IAU, MET,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, IJH, FTEC, IAGG, IJR, GOVT, VTI, SHY, SPY, USMV, IUSB, VUG, MDT, FDIS, IEMG, FHLC, LMT, CBSH, GLD, ITOT, SPHD, BNDX, ITA, FLOT, IVE, LQD, ENB, HYG, FB, ITM, MUB, AAPL, AMZN, XRT, NEAR, GOOG, GE, BGH, INTC, IDV, PFE, FDX, IVW, IXUS, DVY, CVX, TSLA, VXF, SQ, CSCO, MGV, KO, BRK.B, CMCSA, XOM, BP, ADBE, PRU, ACWV, DBEF, DES, UPS, DIV, EZM, C, GM, XLV, XLK, BA, CVS, SPLV, CNC, FIS, LOW, WFC, IYF, TSN, IXN, IWR, TXN, SPG, QCOM, IEI, HON, PEP,
- Sold Out: SPHB, XSD, VCLT, SHYG, ITB, EFA, USIG, IWB, IJT, IWM, IWF, D, ESGE, PINS, SNAP, TTD, BX, NFLX, LHX, CRON,
These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Financial Advisors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 257,399 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 274,384 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 896,896 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 508,016 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
- Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 423,122 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JKK)
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $53.17, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 832.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 148,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $379.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 37,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 264,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.066100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.118700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 134,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.
