Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Welltower Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Welltower Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Welltower Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Viatris Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooks%2C+moore+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,421 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,322 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,850 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 44,348 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 73,766 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03%
New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $301.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2338.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $254.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 180.06%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 74,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 73,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 41,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

1. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider