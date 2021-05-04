Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Welltower Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: ASO, APD, KLAC, GOOG, AMP, GD, RTX, TROW, VMC,

Investment company Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Welltower Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Viatris Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,421 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,322 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,850 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 44,348 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 73,766 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03%

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $301.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2338.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $254.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 180.06%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 74,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 73,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 41,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.