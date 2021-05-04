Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Ball Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ProShares Short S&P500

Investment company Kovack Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Ball Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovack Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kovack Advisors, Inc. owns 598 stocks with a total value of $719 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,038 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,864 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,338 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,686 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 274,227 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.12%

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.725200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 687.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 75,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 859.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 83.96%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 957.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 105,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1067.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $23.45 and $24.85, with an estimated average price of $24.13.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.64.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.42.