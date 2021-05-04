Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Ball Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ProShares Short S&P500

- New Purchases: BLL, AOR, IYK, IWB, XHB, FUMB, ABNB, RWM, GBTC, IWR, BSJL, SCHV, ULTA, GM, ARKG, JPST, EFV, BSCM, BSCL, IUSB, PLTR, TMDX, SCHG, PHYS, ETN, YUM, PBCT, PAAS, CMI, URI, VTRS, IAT, IWO, CSGP, XL, EMB, TROW, MLM, SWAV, JNK, PCEF, LITE, FXD, WDC, FXR, FCX, HACK, VIAC, IWP, AZN, BK, EQIX, ETR, EA, VXUS, XRX, FNI, MTN, KKR, RH, KHC, NGVT, GMS, VRT, TD, SCCO, SRE, RPM, PH, FAN, FFR, OKE, PNNT,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VT, VTV, JETS, SPY, ARKK, AAPL, AGG, FIW, VGIT, AOM, AAOI, MSFT, IYF, XLK, AMZN, IBM, T, ZIXI, RPG, WMT, FDN, PLAB, TSLA, VEA, VUG, DE, NOK, PYPL, SJNK, FPX, VTI, COST, PFE, FPE, IWM, IYJ, QCLN, VTIP, ADTN, LRCX, NVDA, CRM, ARAY, IGSB, AMAT, SQ, XLF, XLV, BRK.B, KO, DAIO, GE, EGY, V, SNOW, FVD, CAT, QCOM, TSM, VSH, SHOP, AOK, IVW, SKYY, BP, BA, CAMP, INTC, MRK, MU, AVGO, FEYE, ARKW, FTSM, IJR, VWO, MO, AEP, AMT, NLY, BAC, BLK, CCI, DUK, NEE, F, NKE, RDS.A, SWKS, TGT, TSCO, DIS, WFC, CMG, RCS, TY, GOOG, BRG, NEP, BABA, QRVO, GNL, BND, CIBR, FIXD, GLD, HDV, IAU, IBB, IBUY, IEMG, IJH, IVE, MTUM, VBK, VMBS, VNLA, XLC, MMM, PLD, AMD, COF, CERN, CMCSA, GLW, ITW, MRVL, NFLX, ODFL, ORCL, PG, UNP, UNH, VZ, WPC, ANTM, ET, CRF, JPC, JQC, JRO, MA, GOF, MELI, AGNC, FTNT, PANW, ACB, HUBS, TWLO, KDMN, COUP, ROKU, ZM, BAB, BIV, BLV, IAGG, JKE, MBB, NOBL, PGX, QQEW, QQQ, RDVY, RYT, SILJ, SLV, SPLV, SPYD, VB, VBR, VHT, VXF, XLI, AXP, AMGN, DHR, D, LLY, FISV, GSK, VIAV, KR, MMP, NEM, O, SMSI, CLM, MVT, FFC, BHK, IGD, HTGC, TMUS, DAL, BGS, VTA, CIM, BEP, ACRX, PSX, WES, PCI, ZTS, AAL, IARE, ZEN, FSEN, HHDS, BDVC, SNAP, AFIN, ZS, UBER, CARR, FSKR, LMND, BNDX, IGIB, IEF, IFV, IGV, IWV, IXP, IYH, JKK, MUB, PFF, PNQI, PPA, SCHX, SOXX, SPHD, SUB, USMV, VNQ, VOE, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IHI, SH, XLG, XLP, DIA, VOO, IDXX, UIS, VIG, LQD, FTSL, IBOC, LMBS, VDC, VEU, ADBE, TOTL, COHU, RSP, TIP, VGSH, XOM, GILD, PEP, NIO, ONEQ, BMY, DOCU, IVV, NEAR, VCIT, VCSH, APD, HD, VECO, FB, SE, ORCC, LMT, SYK, TMO, STWD, STAG, STZ, DAKT, EXTR, HON, CHWY, IXN, ABT, ENB, GIS, KMB, MDT, PRU, QMCO, RSG, WM, PM, APO, DOW, CRWD, DKNG, CWB, ESGU, HYG, MGK, PGF, QTEC, SDY, XLU, ACN, CVX, CSCO, CMP, DXCM, EW, EMKR, EPD, FDX, GS, IRM, MKTX, MKC, MCHP, MS, RELL, SBUX, TJX, AXON, WBA, WST, WEC, WEX, IIM, HNW, APTS, ZNGA, NOW, ABBV, VEEV, BST, TDOC, TTD, LW, OKTA, MDB, DDOG, EFAV, EFG, EMLP, FBT, FTCS, FXL, GOVT, HYS, IEFA, ITB, ITOT, MJ, SPHB, VYM, XAR, XLE, ANF, ABR, BIDU, BXMT, C, EMR, GES, ISRG, MCD, NVS, PBI, PGR, RHHBY, RCL, STX, SO, LUV, SYY, TYL, USB, UPS, RTX, UNM, VTR, WDR, WBK, JFR, UTF, EXG, ARI, GNRC, HTA, WDAY, FSK, NVCR, TEAM, YUMC, STNE, MRNA, AMLP, FGD, QUAL, SHY, SLY, SRLN, VLUE,
- Sold Out: IVRPC.PFD, CHD, HRL, ETPPD.PFD, WIX, HBANO.PFD, FMY, FXH, BDX, VIA, VRTX, IGM, DUC, EDV, TLT, CIMPB.PFD, SFIX, U, NLYPG.PFD, HCA, GLUU, ATVI, OTIS, CLNC, FDL, EEMV, DSL, TWTR, JGH, BOND, Z, CORT, NOC, EVT, PCN, IUSG, NAZ, PAI, ORBC, LUMN, PAA, PHEC, PAGP, DNP, NRZ, KMI, GLO, TAST, PFN, HYT, GUT, EDF, MCI, SJT, BKT, OPK, INTT, NSL, JAKK, GEL, FNMA, SAN, ASYS, UEEC, CHTH, SANW, BRZL, GTXO, GSPE, RCMT, OMAGQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kovack Advisors, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,038 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,864 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,338 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,686 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 274,227 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.12%
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.725200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 687.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 75,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 859.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 83.96%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 957.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 105,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1067.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVRPC.PFD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $23.45 and $24.85, with an estimated average price of $24.13.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7.Sold Out: Energy Transfer Operating LP (ETPPD.PFD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.64.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBANO.PFD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.42.
