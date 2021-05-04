Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, WYNN, PANW, GBTC, GS, STWD, IDXX, SNAP, AFL, DVY, NOBL, SPHD,

ABNB, WYNN, PANW, GBTC, GS, STWD, IDXX, SNAP, AFL, DVY, NOBL, SPHD, Added Positions: ISRG, LVS, GOOGL, PYPL, TROW, MDB, GLD, FB, TER, TDOC, PTON, WDAY, JPM, CRM, BLK, TMO, DOCU, HD, COST, LULU, VEEV, DIS, NVDA, SHOP, LMT, IYF, SBUX, HDV, IYH, VRP, TXN, TSM, JNJ, IGV, IJS, SPY,

ISRG, LVS, GOOGL, PYPL, TROW, MDB, GLD, FB, TER, TDOC, PTON, WDAY, JPM, CRM, BLK, TMO, DOCU, HD, COST, LULU, VEEV, DIS, NVDA, SHOP, LMT, IYF, SBUX, HDV, IYH, VRP, TXN, TSM, JNJ, IGV, IJS, SPY, Reduced Positions: AMZN, ADBE, CMG, CHWY, NOW, MELI, MRK, MUB, INTC, TFI, KO, MMM, SQ, LQD, SLV, PEP, BMY, OEF, PGF, HYG,

AMZN, ADBE, CMG, CHWY, NOW, MELI, MRK, MUB, INTC, TFI, KO, MMM, SQ, LQD, SLV, PEP, BMY, OEF, PGF, HYG, Sold Out: VRTX, QQQ, AKAM, FMB, TSLA, SE,

Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Akamai Technologies Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aft%2C+forsyth+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,715 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,033 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,781 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,491 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,132 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $344.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $343.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $846.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.826900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $274.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.