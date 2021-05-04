Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, WYNN, PANW, GBTC, GS, STWD, IDXX, SNAP, AFL, DVY, NOBL, SPHD,
- Added Positions: ISRG, LVS, GOOGL, PYPL, TROW, MDB, GLD, FB, TER, TDOC, PTON, WDAY, JPM, CRM, BLK, TMO, DOCU, HD, COST, LULU, VEEV, DIS, NVDA, SHOP, LMT, IYF, SBUX, HDV, IYH, VRP, TXN, TSM, JNJ, IGV, IJS, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, ADBE, CMG, CHWY, NOW, MELI, MRK, MUB, INTC, TFI, KO, MMM, SQ, LQD, SLV, PEP, BMY, OEF, PGF, HYG,
- Sold Out: VRTX, QQQ, AKAM, FMB, TSLA, SE,
For the details of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aft%2C+forsyth+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,715 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,033 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,781 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,491 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,132 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $344.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $343.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $846.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.826900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $274.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. keeps buying