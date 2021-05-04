Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Q

- New Purchases: ESGE, LUMN, PDBC, ARKK, FTSL, IVOL, VTIP, BLOK, VAW, MU, DECK, PXD, IPG, DAR, NUE, PLD, WMB, AMAT, XLV, SPSB, BTSC,
- Added Positions: EMQQ, IGIB, IJR, ITOT, VWO, SHYG, VUG, VB, DE, EFG, TEL, IHI, TXN, CDNS, DFS, VEA, MSFT, VTI, FB, BWA, VTV, VGT, NVST, VZ, TGT, DRE, MCHP, SLQD, NEE, QTS, SPY, IWM, IWO, JKH, CHCT, COR, WMT, ZTS, MCD, AMT, JNJ, AAPL, BRK.B, EBS, HON, AMZN, BK, CVX, CMCSA, TFC, IYK, NVDA, KMB, MDLZ, CMBS, GBF, MBB, ARE,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, GOVT, QUAL, IVV, RSP, IGV, BIV, LQD, IAU, GLD, IEI, IEF, FIXD, IXN, TLT, AGG, BSV, BLV, JKE, LRCX, QQQ, TSCO, T, XOM, VMBS, GWW, ETV, RBC, USMV, AXP, HASI, TMUS, RYT, MS, DHI, ICVT, V, COP, BBY, BNDX, MA, EHC, FIS, SPTM, SPSM, SPLG, ACN, LMBS, IGSB, NSC, HZNP, TOTL, IEMG, DGRW, IJK, IWR, AVGO, HD, FBHS, IJT, SPTS, SPEM, RLY, IJJ, GWX, CDW, EWX, SPIB, PDI,
- Sold Out: CYTH, SGOL, FLRN, QLTA, VIG, DIA, CCI, AKAM, APD, KDP, PFE, IYH, XLY, TSM, NEAR, QCOM,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,853 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39%
- Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 197,482 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 111,648 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 90,120 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.38%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 18,756 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 120,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 280,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 168,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 32,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 900.92%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 90,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 203.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 86,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 90,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.
