CAM Group Holding A Buys Fiserv Inc, Trip.com Group, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CAM Group Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Trip.com Group, Teladoc Health Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, sells Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, NovoCure, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAM Group Holding A. As of 2021Q1, CAM Group Holding A owns 92 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAM Group Holding A's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cam+group+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAM Group Holding A
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 5,172,266 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 461,832 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,959,259 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,585,822 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 2,720,191 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,149,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.541800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 14761.96%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 3,276,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 247,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 108,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $15, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The sale prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.



