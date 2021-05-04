Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, ACM Research Inc, Sea, Sells Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, ACMR,
- Added Positions: SE, QRVO,
- Reduced Positions: TAL, CREE, PDD,
- Sold Out: BILI,
For the details of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/panview+asian+equity+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 222,945 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,713 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.99%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 262,397 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
- Cree Inc (CREE) - 118,866 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,839 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $571.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.23%. The holding were 23,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 127,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $242.656100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 66,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. Also check out:
1. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Panview Asian Equity Master Fund keeps buying