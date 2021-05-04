Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, ACM Research Inc, Sea, Sells Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, ACMR,

NVDA, ACMR, Added Positions: SE, QRVO,

SE, QRVO, Reduced Positions: TAL, CREE, PDD,

TAL, CREE, PDD, Sold Out: BILI,

Investment company Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, ACM Research Inc, Sea, sells Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. As of 2021Q1, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/panview+asian+equity+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 222,945 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,713 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.99% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 262,397 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39% Cree Inc (CREE) - 118,866 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,839 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. New Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $571.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.23%. The holding were 23,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 127,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $242.656100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 66,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.