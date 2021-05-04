Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Ansys Inc, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: AGGY, TGT, CMCSA, EPD, SLYG, XHB, BAC, BA, EFA, EWG, IBB,

Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Target Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Greenbrier Inc, Ansys Inc, Ecolab Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 153,299 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 718,853 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,852 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 305,252 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 347,974 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.293600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 273,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $26.51, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.