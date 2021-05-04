Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Ansys Inc, Ecolab Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Ansys Inc, Ecolab Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Target Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Greenbrier Inc, Ansys Inc, Ecolab Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 153,299 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 718,853 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 71,852 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 305,252 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 347,974 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.293600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 273,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $26.51, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider