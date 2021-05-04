Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Master

- New Purchases: SLYG,
- Added Positions: FREL, SPYV, IMTM, GEM, VPL, MUB, IEMG, IAU, IVOO, FTA, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: GSLC, VO, FNDA, IVW, VUG, GSIE, QDF, AAPL, FTC, MSFT, VTR, IVV, AMZN, MTUM, VWO, IJH, XLV, XLK, JPM, IWM, PG, HD, PWB, BRK.B, JNJ, PFE, XLP, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: DWX, DLS, MA, NKE, WTFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 674,696 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 173,132 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 632,539 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 777,786 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 436,095 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 388,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 153,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.551400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC. Also check out:
