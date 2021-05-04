Logo
Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Master

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, sells SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Mastercard Inc, Ventas Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpoint+wealth+management+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 674,696 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 173,132 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 632,539 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 777,786 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 436,095 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 388,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 153,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 72,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.551400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC. Also check out:

insider