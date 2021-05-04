Gratus Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Signature Bank, Shopify Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: SBNY, SHOP, RKT, INTU, ETRN, RIO, DKNG, PANW, ELY, ZS, SHM, SCHD, MDXG, IJR, FNDF, SCHM, SBCF,

SBNY, SHOP, RKT, INTU, ETRN, RIO, DKNG, PANW, ELY, ZS, SHM, SCHD, MDXG, IJR, FNDF, SCHM, SBCF, Added Positions: VTIP, IGRO, MMM, IWF, GSY, WMB, DGRO, AVGO, ABBV, KLAC, VIRT, VFC, RTX, IQV, BX, DUK, LMT, RSG, T, PSX, MS, HAS, NVDA, MSFT, MDT, NEM, QCOM, STIP, PFE, JNJ, AMRN, IWP, DIS, MO, AWK, PAAS, BAC, WMT,

VTIP, IGRO, MMM, IWF, GSY, WMB, DGRO, AVGO, ABBV, KLAC, VIRT, VFC, RTX, IQV, BX, DUK, LMT, RSG, T, PSX, MS, HAS, NVDA, MSFT, MDT, NEM, QCOM, STIP, PFE, JNJ, AMRN, IWP, DIS, MO, AWK, PAAS, BAC, WMT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, ATVI, GILD, JPM, IP, GOOGL, CCI, VZ, LYB, DTE, FNDX, MINT, U, JPST, DT, CME, COST, ABT, GOOG, EFX, PING, TGT, EW, GPN, IVV, LECO, FB, GPC, PRF, NVO, PPG, SBUX, FNDE, DHR, AON, FNDA, SCHG, SO, VOO, SCL, USB, TXN, PM, MCD, KO, ETN, LLY, EMR, CVX, WY, BMY, WFC, CTSH, VRSK, TFC, FAST, GSK, CERN, SDY, SJM, CAH, MLM, ADP, RDI, MRK,

AMZN, ATVI, GILD, JPM, IP, GOOGL, CCI, VZ, LYB, DTE, FNDX, MINT, U, JPST, DT, CME, COST, ABT, GOOG, EFX, PING, TGT, EW, GPN, IVV, LECO, FB, GPC, PRF, NVO, PPG, SBUX, FNDE, DHR, AON, FNDA, SCHG, SO, VOO, SCL, USB, TXN, PM, MCD, KO, ETN, LLY, EMR, CVX, WY, BMY, WFC, CTSH, VRSK, TFC, FAST, GSK, CERN, SDY, SJM, CAH, MLM, ADP, RDI, MRK, Sold Out: BIPC, AKAM, SCHO, TIF, QLTA, VSS, NVS, SCHF, ALB, UL, ASGN, CMD, CF, CHGG, GL, ACN, NSC, OMCL, ANTM, VNOM,

Investment company Gratus Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Signature Bank, Shopify Inc, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, Rocket Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratus Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gratus Capital LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gratus Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratus+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 698,870 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) - 437,816 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.39% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 536,477 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 108,676 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 813,251 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $244.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 44,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1091.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 339,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $401.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 933,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 77,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 366,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 437,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 204.84%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 53,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.537300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71.