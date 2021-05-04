Gratus Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Signature Bank, Shopify Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: SBNY, SHOP, RKT, INTU, ETRN, RIO, DKNG, PANW, ELY, ZS, SHM, SCHD, MDXG, IJR, FNDF, SCHM, SBCF,
- Added Positions: VTIP, IGRO, MMM, IWF, GSY, WMB, DGRO, AVGO, ABBV, KLAC, VIRT, VFC, RTX, IQV, BX, DUK, LMT, RSG, T, PSX, MS, HAS, NVDA, MSFT, MDT, NEM, QCOM, STIP, PFE, JNJ, AMRN, IWP, DIS, MO, AWK, PAAS, BAC, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, ATVI, GILD, JPM, IP, GOOGL, CCI, VZ, LYB, DTE, FNDX, MINT, U, JPST, DT, CME, COST, ABT, GOOG, EFX, PING, TGT, EW, GPN, IVV, LECO, FB, GPC, PRF, NVO, PPG, SBUX, FNDE, DHR, AON, FNDA, SCHG, SO, VOO, SCL, USB, TXN, PM, MCD, KO, ETN, LLY, EMR, CVX, WY, BMY, WFC, CTSH, VRSK, TFC, FAST, GSK, CERN, SDY, SJM, CAH, MLM, ADP, RDI, MRK,
- Sold Out: BIPC, AKAM, SCHO, TIF, QLTA, VSS, NVS, SCHF, ALB, UL, ASGN, CMD, CF, CHGG, GL, ACN, NSC, OMCL, ANTM, VNOM,
For the details of Gratus Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratus+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gratus Capital LLC
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 698,870 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
- BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) - 437,816 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.39%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 536,477 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 108,676 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 813,251 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $244.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 44,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1091.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 339,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $401.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 933,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 77,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 366,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)
Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 437,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 204.84%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 53,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.537300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gratus Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Gratus Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gratus Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gratus Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gratus Capital LLC keeps buying