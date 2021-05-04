United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Buys Netflix Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, IHS Markit, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, NET,

Investment company United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cloudflare Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, IHS Markit, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo. As of 2021Q1, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+super+pty+ltd+in+its+capacity+as+trustee+for+the+construction+%26+building+unions+superannuatio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 549,323 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,901 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 316,555 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,105 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 366,660 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $500.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 58,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 283,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.