United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Buys Netflix Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, IHS Markit, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, NET,
- Added Positions: MSFT, MCO, SBUX, MA, V, FB, ADSK, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, INFO, ZG, BKNG, CME,
These are the top 5 holdings of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 549,323 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,901 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 316,555 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,105 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 366,660 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $500.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 58,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 283,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.
