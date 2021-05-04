Nascent Biotech Continues Anti-Dilution Campaign with Preemptive Settlement of Outstanding Convertible Note

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nascent Biotech Continues Anti-Dilution Campaign with Preemptive Settlement of Outstanding Convertible Note

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce further strides toward the elimination of toxic debt and dilution risk with the preemptive settlement of its outstanding convertible note liability (the "Note") held by Harbor Gate Capital LLC ("Harbor Gate").

Under the terms of the Note, Harbor Gate had the right to redeem the outstanding liability in the form of an equity conversion that presented dilution risk for Nascent shareholders. The Note's total value at the time of preemptive settlement was $115,000, which includes principal, accrued interest, and prepayment value.

In addition, as of April 1, 2021, all preferred shares associated with prior convertible financing instruments have already been converted. Only one convertible note remains open, which will not come due until August 2021.

"We continue to advance in our mission to eliminate all remaining dilution risk from prior funding rounds, and our latest note payoff represents a substantial step in that process," noted Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech. "With all prior conversions already effective in our outstanding share supply, and the Harbor Gate note now settled, we have almost entirely eliminated outstanding dilution risk for shareholders."

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of incurable cancers such as brain and pancreas, as well as hard-to-treat cancers such as colon and lung. Nascent is also employing its mAbs as part of treatments for dangerous viral infections, such as COVID-19. Collectively, cancers and viral infections afflict and kill tens of millions worldwide each year. Nascent's products are not commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a fully human mAb that is in an FDA-approved Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain cancer, including glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma. Development of PTB as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact
Sean Carrick
President | CEO
Nascent Biotech, Inc.
772.713.0541 Cell
[email protected]

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643767/Nascent-Biotech-Continues-Anti-Dilution-Campaign-with-Preemptive-Settlement-of-Outstanding-Convertible-Note

img.ashx?id=643767
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)