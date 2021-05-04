Smith-Midland Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

