$2 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS in Newport Beach, California

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a seven-person team managing $2 billion in client assets has joined the firm in Newport Beach, California. The team, led by Financial Advisors Thomas (Tom) J. Nieto and Frederick (Fred) D. Grand Jr., have built a successful business focused on high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, and institutions.

The team also includes John Hurford, CFA, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Rebecca Zahabian, Team Administrator Laura Holland, Senior Client Service Associate David Q. Kuang, CFP and Registered Client Service Associate Victor Morales.

Were excited to welcome Tom, Fred and their team to UBS, said Justin Frame, Los Angeles & Orange County Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. The scale and caliber of this team is nothing short of impressive, and were looking forward to working with them to help our clients grow multi-generational wealth and build a meaningful legacy.

Tom served as a Private Client Advisor at Bank of Americas Private Bank (formerly U.S. Trust) for 25 years before joining UBS, helping clients to identify and achieve their wealth goals. He is a former board member of the Blue Ribbon Committee at California State University at Fullerton, a former committee member of the Orange County Performing Arts Business Partnership and a former executive board member of the United Way of Orange County. Tom earned a B.A. in Political Science from California State Polytechnic University at Pomona.

Prior to joining UBS, Fred served as a Private Client Advisor at Bank of Americas Private Bank, and a Global Commercial Banker for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. On the team he is responsible for providing clients with customized wealth strategies and planning services. Fred earned his B.A. and M.B.A. in Accountancy and Financial Planning from The University of San Diego, where he graduated with honors. He continues to serve at his alma mater as a top-ranked adjunct professor, teaching finance and accounting.

John previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Bank of Americas Private Bank. He focused on providing guidance to clients in asset allocation and risk-based strategies. Before moving to Orange County, John was actively involved with City Hope in San Francisco, an organization that provides a safe space for marginalized residents in the citys Tenderloin neighborhood. He earned an M.B.A. in Financial Engineering from UC Berkeleys Haas School of Business and a B.A. from The University of San Diego.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005981/en/