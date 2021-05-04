Biotricity Selected as Finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce that it's Biotres device is a finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas. The World Changing Ideas Awards is a yearly award that honors businesses and projects that are committed to pursuing innovation to solve global issues.

"It is an honor to have Biotres selected as a finalist for World Changing Ideas Awards by Fast Company given the considerable competition and number of entries this year," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. "We consider this recognition a true testament to the hard work and passion of the Biotricity team and, more importantly, the meaningful impact our remote patient monitoring device is expected to have."

Biotricity's upcoming Biotres device was developed to solve the challenges with traditional holter devices that have historically been the standard of care for cardiac diagnostics across the globe. The company identified each issue before developing a comprehensive solution. This was one of the critical factors that led to the Biotres being selected as a finalist in the health category of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

"Doctors and patients are eager for solutions that help them harness the power of data to drive better care and value," said Al-Siddiq. "We designed the Biotres to meet this need by bringing patient-specific insights into a physician's workflow faster, enabling cardiologists to better detect and diagnose heart conditions. With earlier detection and diagnosis, effective at-home use, and workflow integration for physicians, Biotres is expected to positively impact health care quality and patient compliance."

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcases some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges. A panel of eminent editors and reporters select 400 finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries from across the globe. World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose finalists based on feasibility and potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start work on solving important problems that affect us all.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

