The Bancorp, Inc. Selected to Join The S&P SmallCap 600® Index





The Bancorp, Inc. (The Bancorp) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective May 7, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.









Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorps Chief Executive Officer, said, We are honored to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600. Our company is focused on creating value for everyone in our community and continuing to build the best fintech ecosystem in the banking industry. We want to be an essential partner to all our relationships and are committed to improving our capabilities every day.









About The Bancorp









The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The companys subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information, please visit www.thebancorp.com





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006002/en/