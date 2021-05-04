Logo
Chevron Pledges $350,000 to Support Ongoing Disaster Relief Efforts in Equatorial Guinea

Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Noble Energy EG Ltd. (a Chevron company), today announced a donation and in-kind contribution of $350,000 to support relief efforts assisting those impacted by the tragic explosion that occurred in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, on March 7, 2021. The contribution will help joint-efforts by the U.S. Embassy in Equatorial Guinea and nonprofit response organizations, and includes direct assistance to affected families, logistical support for disaster response specialists, and a donation of medicine and medical supplies for local hospitals.



Our thoughts and prayers are with those who suffered losses from this tragic event, said Clay Neff, president, Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America (MEASA) Exploration and Production Company. Both immediate relief and longer-term recovery efforts are needed, and we are committed to helping the people of Bata through this difficult time.



Noble Energy EG Ltd. will continue to work with local agencies and nonprofit organizations to support response efforts and longer-term recovery initiatives. The company has a long history of supporting communities, particularly in times of need, by contributing to crisis response and relief efforts.



With a presence of nearly three decades, Noble Energy EG Ltd. is proud of its strong partnership with the Government of Equatorial Guinea and is committed to supporting the country in developing its energy resources safely and reliably for the benefit of its people.



About Noble Energy EG Ltd. (a Chevron company)



Chevrons subsidiary, Noble Energy EG Ltd., operations offshore Equatorial Guinea account for more than 60 percent of the countrys hydrocarbon production with interests in the Alba Field, Block O and Block I. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.



As used in this news release, the term Chevron and such terms as the company, the corporation, our, we, us and its may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



Please visit Chevrons website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com%2Finvestors, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fchevron, Twitter: @Chevron, Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fchevron, and Instagram: www.instagram.com%2Fchevron, where Chevron often discloses important information about the company, its business, and its results of operations.

