Cinemark To Show Army of the Dead in Theatres Across the U.S. Prior to Release on Netflix





Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the worlds largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today that it will be showing Netflixs Army of the Dead in both Cinemark XD and Digital Cinema auditoriums across its domestic circuit beginning May 14. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app to watch the much-anticipated Zack Snyder film in theatres before it is available on Netflix on May 21.









Cinemark is excited to work with Netflix on our first wide release and provide movie lovers the opportunity to see Army of the Dead in our theatres across the U.S., said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. Zack Snyder fans will love seeing the action in an immersive, cinematic environment with larger-than-life sight and sound technology.









Following the success of our limited-run in-theatre tests with Cinemark for films like Ma Raineys Black Bottom, The Midnight Sky and The Christmas Chronicles 2, we are looking forward to the wider theatrical release of Army of the Dead,said Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at Netflix. We are thrilled to offer consumers the opportunity to watch this highly anticipated film in theaters and on Netflix.









Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ral Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Samantha Win, follows a group of mercenaries who travel to Las Vegas to pull off a casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. The film will hit Cinemark theatres on Friday, May 14, across the exhibitors domestic circuit prior to being available on Netflix beginning Friday, May 21. Cinemark and Netflix have worked together on limited releases that put multiple films on the big screen. While this is the first wide release of a Netflix film at Cinemark theatres, the companies anticipate there will be more to come.









Cinemark XD is the worlds No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format brand, and each auditorium boasts the theatres biggest screen, a projector capable of 35 trillion colors and custom surround sound that makes moviegoers feel part of the on-screen action.









The Cinemark Standard









The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have %3Cb%3EThe+Cinemark+Standard%3C%2Fb%3E, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.









Since beginning its phased reopening of U.S. theatres in June 2020, the exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.









Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.















Each auditorium is extensively disinfected with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.









products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.



Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.









Theatres have to maximize physical distancing.



Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.









automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.



Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.









for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.



All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .









All public and high-touch spaces are .



Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.









Ample supplies of are available for customer use.



Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.









Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use for a more contact-free experience.



Cinemarks advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.











Increased fresh-air rate . Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of building HVAC systems by constantly utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theatres.











Smart-flow air circulation design . Each auditorium within the theatre has its own HVAC system, which consistently diffuses fresh air from the ceiling down toward the floor where it is then returned to the filtration equipment, constantly refreshing the air.











Elimination of pollutants . Cinemark utilizes MERV filters in its HVAC systems to capture the majority of particles and pollutants.

















Cinemarks is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.





Click+here for Cinemarks digital asset kit, including photos and b-roll of the exhibitors updated clean and safety protocols.









About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemarks circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006004/en/