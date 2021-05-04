Logo
Keysight and DEKRA Collaborate to Gain OmniAir Recognition as Authorized Test Laboratory and Test Equipment Provider for C-V2X Device Certification

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Keysight+Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and DEKRA, an international expert organization, announced that DEKRA used Keysights SA8700A+C-V2X+test+solution to be recognized as an OmniAir+Authorized+Test+Laboratory+%28OATL%29 for certifying cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) devices.



Efforts between the two companies also enabled Keysight to be the first vendor to gain OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) status. DEKRA supported Keysight with validation expertise to verify that the test equipment fulfilled the OmniAir specifications and Keysight provided DEKRA with the test solutions that were required to launch the C-V2X program.



A growing investment in C-V2X technology is leading to broad market adoption of applications that increase road safety and efficiency in transportation of people and goods. DEKRA relies on Keysights OQTE status to perform comprehensive physical and protocol C-V2X certification of chipsets, sub-assemblies and equipment for deployment on board vehicles as well as part of roadside infrastructure.



Keysight is pleased to help DEKRA create an industry-leading lab-based environment for comprehensive C-V2X device certification, across access, network, and message layers, said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysights automotive and energy solutions business unit. Keysights portfolio of automotive solutions for verifying wireless connections, interoperability, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity and functional safety demonstrates our joint passion to advance smart transportation solutions.



DEKRA set up the worlds first OATL in Malaga, Spain in 2018 for physical layer (PHY) and protocol conformance validation using Keysights E6953A V2X Test Solution, which supports OmniAir Consortiums test specifications for dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) technology. Keysights SA8700A+C-V2X+test+solution, first to gain status as OQTE in April 2021, now enables DEKRA to access a broad range of C-V2X test cases defined by the OmniAir Consortium. This enables onboard (OBU) and roadside unit (RSU) vendors to quickly certify designs equipped with C-V2X technology.



Were pleased to join forces with Keysight to deliver testing and certification services that address regional and global requirements for automotive markets working towards implementing C-V2X. Manufacturers and suppliers interested in obtaining the OmniAir certification can now count on DEKRA to certify their V2X products based on both C-V2X and DSRC technologies, said Fernando E. Hardasmal, Head of Service Division Product Testing and Executive Vice President at DEKRA.



Expanding OmniAirs connected vehicle certification program to include C-V2X technology is an exciting step forward, said Jason Conley, Executive Director for OmniAir Consortium. DEKRA is a proven leader in providing connected vehicle testing, and we are pleased they were the first to pass the comprehensive audit to become an OATL to offer C-V2X certification testing.



Keysights interoperability%2C+performance+and+conformance+solutions, spanning C-V2X, Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) support a growing trend in the adoption of connected cars, driven by urbanization and a need for greater safety on roads. According to Allied+Market+Research, the global automotive V2X market is projected to reach over $11 billion in 2027.



Keysight and DEKRAs collaboration on vehicle connectivity solutions was initiated+in+2018. Alongside more than one hundred thirty companies, Keysight and DEKRA are members of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry consortium that helps define V2X communications based on 5G new radio (NR). 5G improves connection reliability, decreases latency and enhances security in the network.



About DEKRA



DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-berwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the worlds leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Groups operating business. In 2020, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling 3.2 billion euros. The company currently employs more than 43,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the companys 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world. www.dekra-product-safety.com.



Additional information about DEKRA is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dekra-product-safety.com%2Fen%2Fknowledge%2Fmedia%2Fnews and on LinkedIn.



About Keysight Technologies



Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.



Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

