Dominion Energy Announces Surry Power Station Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend Operations; Helps Virginia Meet its Clean Energy Goals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") approves extending Surry Power Station's operating license by 20 years

- Ensures reliable, affordable, and clean energy for Virginians through 2053

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 4, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved Dominion Energy's, (NYSE: D), application to renew Surry Power Station's operating licenses for an additional 20-years.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

The power station operates two nuclear units in Surry County, VA, capable of producing clean electricity for 419,000 homes. Dominion Energy filed a similar application to renew the licenses of the two North Anna Power Station units in Louisa County, Va., in 2020. The NRC is currently reviewing that application. Combined, Surry and North Anna produce almost one third of the electricity for the company's approximately 2.7 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina. They also represent 92 percent of the carbon-free electricity generation in Virginia.

"My administration has focused on building a carbon free electricity grid," Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, said. "Carbon free, around the clock nuclear power and the well-paying clean energy jobs it creates is a vital part of achieving that goal."

"Renewing Surry's licenses for another 20-year period is great news for our customers, the environment, and the regional economy," Dan Stoddard, Dominion Energy's Chief Nuclear Officer, said. "Our customers will benefit from continuing to receive safe, reliable, affordable, and carbon-free electricity from the station through 2053."

"Extending Surry's operations is critical to Dominion Energy meeting the Virginia Clean Economy Act's requirements for zero-carbon electricity by 2045. It also positions Virginia for continued economic growth and will help the Commonwealth remain a leader in the production of clean energy in the mid-Atlantic and South. It supports more than 900 high-paying jobs at the station and produces additional economic and tax benefits."

375,424

Number of cars equivalent to the CO2 emissions avoided annually

14.1 million

Number of Megawatt hours produced by Surry annually

419,000

Virginia homes powered by Surry

>97%

Surry's 2020 capacity factor (measure of time spent generating electricity for the year)

Like all U.S. nuclear units, the Surry units were originally licensed to operate for 40 years. The units' licenses were renewed for 20 additional years of operation on March 20, 2003, following a stringent review process authorized under federal law. Under its current licenses, Surry Units 1 and 2 can continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to customers through 2032 and 2033, respectively. With renewed licenses, the units may operate to 2052 and 2053, respectively. The comprehensive and stringent review process assures customers and local communities that the facilities can continue to operate in a safe and reliable manner. Dominion Energy expects to file for recovery of expenditures associated with this license extension with the Virginia State Corporation Commission later this year.

The nuclear units at Surry Power Station are both three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactors capable of providing 1,676 net megawatts, or about 15 percent of the electricity our customers receive.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-announces-surry-power-station-receives-regulatory-approval-to-extend-operations-helps-virginia-meet-its-clean-energy-goals-301283472.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

