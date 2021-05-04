Logo
Protiviti Launches Podcast Series: "The Post-Quantum World"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Quantum computing experts reveal how businesses can prepare for a dramatically new frontier

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

Protiviti is hosting a new podcast series called "The Post-Quantum World" on the hottest quantum computing topics.

WHAT: To help technology and business leaders prepare for a dramatic change in the technology landscape that can make or break their businesses, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is hosting a new bi-weekly podcast series called "The Post-Quantum World." Host Konstantinos Karagiannis, associate director, Emerging Technology practice at Protiviti, speaks with guest experts on the hottest quantum computing topics, including use cases, business impact, potential benefits, underlying threats and new approaches to quantum computing.

Topics and speakers of the podcast series include:

  • "Bitcoin may be doomed. What can we learn from The Quantum Resistant Ledger?" (available now) Guest speaker: Michael Strike, director of outreach at The Quantum Resistant Ledger Will 2500 qubit computers threaten Bitcoin transactions and other altcoins? Hear how cryptocurrency QRL is taking a post-quantum-safe approach to blockchain, making its value immune to the threat of quantum tampering. What can Bitcoin learn from QRL? Will QRL disrupt the cryptocurrency industry?
  • "Microsoft Azure Quantum: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility" (May 5) Guest speaker: Paul Edlund, Chief Technologist Midwest at Microsoft Hear how Microsoft's pure science team is working on the evolution of quantum computing, including the new realm of topological computing, new software development environments, and connecting what could be the world's most powerful quantum computer to other powerful systems via a cloud environment.
  • "Honeywell's Path to Quantum Value" (May 19) Guest speaker: Justin Ging, Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell Quantum Solutions Honeywell surprised the quantum computing world in 2020 by announcing the most powerful system on Earth at the time then claiming they would make it ten times more powerful within a year! Learn how trapped ion systems work, how Honeywell plans to keep increasing quantum volume by an order of magnitude annually, and if quantum value creation is just a surprise moment away.
  • "Quantum Computing Use Cases" Guest speaker: Pranav Gokhale, CEO at Super.tech Quantum computing will provide a definitive edge to companies that are prepared to take advantage of it. Learn about the key quantum computing use cases on the near horizon, including those related to financial services, research and intellectual property, as well as about benchmarking quantum computers and how to win a million dollars.
  • "Post-Quantum Cryptography" Guest speaker: Denis Mandich, CTO at Qrypt Quantum computing has been a threat to cryptography since the 1990s. Learn what companies can do today if they are encrypting sensitive information that must have a long shelf life.
  • "A New Type of Quantum Computer Using Electrons on Helium" Guest speaker: Nick Farina, founder at EeroQ Trapped ion and transmon qubits? These are dominant in the world of gate-based quantum computers. Take a peek at a type of system that uses electrons on the surface of superfluid helium, then learn about the funding of quantum companies and what it means to have cloud environments that can provide access to new quantum computers.
  • "Bridging the Gap Between Algorithms and Machines" Guest speaker: Fred Chong, lead Principal Investigator at EPIQC and Seymour Goodman Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Chicago Learn about a collaboration among five universities that is accelerating the development of open-source tools to connect quantum algorithms to machines. Includes a discussion of benchmarking and the use of qutrits instead of qubits.

WHEN: New episodes post biweekly on Wednesdays. Each podcast is complimentary.

HOW: Access the podcasts on Protiviti's web site here. Podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio and other platforms where podcasts are available.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-launches-podcast-series-the-post-quantum-world-301283465.html

SOURCE Protiviti

