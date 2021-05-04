eMagin to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 13, 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / eMagin Corporation, or the "Company", (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, near-eye imaging products, will release its first-quarter earnings for 2021 on Thursday, May 13.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9 a.m. ET on May 13 to discuss eMagin's quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. To join the live listen-only webcast, please visit the Company's website at https://www.emagin.com/investors/stock-information or use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2471/41214. To join the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0320 in the United States, or 1-973-528-0016 internationally. The entry code is 717445. Participants are encouraged to join at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the live call.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications.

Contact

eMagin Corporation

Mark A. Koch

Acting Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7951

[email protected]

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

[email protected]

