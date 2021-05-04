Scholastic Announces Raghushri Sankaran as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer and Kevin Conklin as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, today announced the appointment of two leaders for the Company's technology and operational teams. Raghushri Sankaran serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading Scholastic Technology Solutions, and Kevin Conklin as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations. Mr. Sankaran and Mr. Conklin both join the Scholastic Management Executive Committee and report directly to Richard Robinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scholastic. Their roles are responsible for the direction and implementation of the future vision of technology and operations for the Company.

"Technology systems and operations excellence are essential to ensuring we are able to bring print and digital resources directly to our customers, in a customized way. Raghushri Sankaran and Kevin Conklin are the ideal leaders we need in roles integral to building effective systems and delivering world class fulfillment service that enable Scholastic to continue expanding access to reading and learning for young people everywhere," said Richard Robinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scholastic.

Raghushri Sankaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

With 6 years of experience at Scholastic, and more than 20 years of experience in the field, Mr. Sankaran has shown a passion and deep understanding for conceptualizing and building future-ready, cost-effective technology transformations delivered at scale. He has led several digital, security, and infrastructure transformation efforts at Scholastic and more recently was instrumental in leading the Company's recent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project. In his new role as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading Scholastic Technology Solutions, Mr. Sankaran drives the vision, execution, and support of enterprise technology platforms across all divisions at Scholastic globally. In this expanded role, Mr. Sankaran will also continue to serve as Chief Information Security Officer, managing global information security of the Company.

Before coming to Scholastic in 2015, Mr. Sankaran led the Healthcare Enterprise Platform team at Siemens Healthcare, served as the Director of Technology at Sapient, and led Intuit's Enterprise Commerce Platform and Enterprise Order System Middleware groups.

Kevin Conklin, Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations

With more than 25 years of operations and distribution logistics experience, Mr. Conklin joins Scholastic to lead end-to-end, global supply chain activities, including procurement, planning, manufacturing, inventory, logistics, order processing, distribution, and customer service. In this role, he leads a centralized vision for operations and state-of-the-art solutions to deliver quality customer service consistent with the Company's mission to promote literacy and a love of reading for children around the world.

Prior to joining Scholastic, Mr. Conklin held roles as Vice President, Operations Americas for Pandora Jewelry, Director of Distribution and Logistics for the Clorox Company, overseeing the Burt's Bees Division, as well as Senior Director of the Ohio and Mid-Atlantic Region and Corporate Operations for Office Depot. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Inc. He is also an Advisory Board Member of Transportation Impact, LLC, and a former Advisory Board Member for the Make-A-Wish foundation, having served as Governing Board Member & Governance Committee Co-Chair.

About Scholastic

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-announces-raghushri-sankaran-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-information-officer-and-kevin-conklin-as-senior-vice-president-of-corporate-operations-301283474.html

SOURCE Scholastic