Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Announces Engagement of Auditor

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") ("WHSI") (OTC PINK:WHSI), is pleased to announce it has engaged the independent auditing firm Assurance Dimensions Certified Public Accountants & Associates, PLLC. as its certifying public accountant, effective immediately.

Assurance Dimensions will audit the Company's financial statements for the past two years, for fiscal years ending June 30th, 2021 and 2020, and support completion of required SEC filings necessary for up-list to the OTCQB marketplace tier.

About Assurance Dimensions:

Founded in 2008, Assurance Dimensions Certified Public Accountants & Associates, is a leading independent CPA firm with four offices in Florida. Assurance Dimensions offers audit, consulting, and tax services with experts specializing in a wide range of industries. The firm is licensed in forty states in the USA and in Canada where it services over 400 clients both private and publicly held companies.

www.assurancedimensions.com

About Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer of personal security and/or personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alarm devices. Our products are designed, marketed and sold to dealers of hospitals, home healthcare, and home security, as well as for lone worker initiatives so employees that work alone or in isolation can summon assistance if their health or safety is threatened.

The Company is implementing a new product called the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. The iHelp MAX device showcases features and functionalities such as fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area). The iHelp Max 4G will be telehealth ready and will plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs and bio-sensors in real-time and with historical references via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. WHSI is considering several wearable technologies (body mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) as potential partners in this endeavor.

Our Management Team has over 30 years total experience in the business. With our experience in the industry and our innovative technology, WHSI is positioned as a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of wearable health devices, services and health data transmission.

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

