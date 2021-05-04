Sparta(TM) Reports Significant Progress in Key Divisions as COVID-19 Lingers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is reporting significant progress in all of its key divisions, even though COVID issues continue to rage on in Canada. Over the last couple of months, management and staff have forged ahead to advance technologies that will be beneficial to the health of our environment and can help other businesses maintain good human health during and after the pandemic. This, while still maintaining full operations in its waste materials upcycling, waste energy upcycling and innovation divisions.

Here's an update from Sparta's divisions:

Sparta Health Group (Innovation) - Work continues with Sparta's previously announced joint venture partnership with Ethema Health Corp to develop and deliver hypochlorous acid ("HOCI") formulations appropriate for the workplace. As previously reported, hypochlorous acid is naturally produced by our white blood cells and is an important part of the human immune system. By properly controlling the balance between the concentration ("PPM"), the acidity ("pH") and the oxidation reaction potential ("ORP"), the HOCl can be produced to closely emulate the innate immune system's neutrophils; releasing their attack to destroy pathogenic organisms. While safe for humans, HOCI can be a powerful weapon against viral outbreaks and can be produced in large quantities. HOCI destroys viruses by forming chloramines and nitrogen-centered radicals, thus leading to single and double-stranded DNA breaks, which render the virus harmless. HOCI is used extensively around the globe for wound care and various forms of food processing. In addition, Sparta is working on the evolution of future therapeutics that include human production of HOCL to help make workplaces safer.

Sparta's health division continues to operate its streamlined procurement system to attain Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") for those in need, as well as promote PPE, which includes some brand labelled material products and point-of-use rapid-testing systems. These tests include both antigen and the complimentary antibody tests. Despite news reports that Provinces aren't using Canadian government supplied rapid tests at a very high rate, market research shows the benefits to the workforce, including cost and quick results, are expected to push market growth for point-of-use rapid tests through 2026. Both version of previously announced point-of-use rapid tests have now been received and limited quantities are available for purchase; especially for demonstration purposes. Unlimited quantities are available for order.

ReECO Tech & ERS International (Materials Upcycling) - Since announcing that Sparta's e-waste division is one of only a few approved to handle Ontario's ambitious new e-waste regulations, Sparta has been inundated with inquiries from large brand electronics producers and is growing its client base as a result. Specific details to follow as they become available.

Meanwhile, the ReECO Tech/ERS International team has been working with both the Company's Illumineris division and Health division (Sparta Health Group) to demonstrate how an @work Safety Program combined with the recently announced Metrikus system can help keep all aspects of their employee's work environment pathogen free and environmentally sound. Analogous to the TruckSuite division, the goal is to demonstrate, in real time, the symbiotic relationship between delivering Health of the Building along with Health of the Occupants. Sparta's highly trained sanitization partners and antimicrobial robotic-rover pilots, Core-19, are also an important part of this demonstration. This safety program is expected to be rolled out through mainstream media soon.

Illumineris - (Energy Capture & Upcycle) - Following Sparta's recent announcement about two of its divisions collaborating to bring Metrikus' versatile, smart-building software platform to market, Illumineris and Sparta Health have been working closely with the Metrikus team to build a number of local demonstration sites that will be used to help educate the Canadian commercial real-estate market about what can be done to help bring normalcy for a post-pandemic world. Once completed, these sites will be available for on-line demonstration.

TruckSuite (Innovation) - While Sparta has been able to avoid any major COVID-19 outbreaks in its divisions, including TruckSuite Canada, there have been some significant COVID-19 issues in the TruckSuite USA offices. The good newsmanagement is happy to report that its workplace safety mechanisms, which include @Work by AHCU Health, have been fully implemented throughout the U.S office and it is now business as usual. As a result, TruckSuite U.S.A and TruckSuite Canada are about to announce some additional exclusive components to their TruckSuite COVID-19 Safety System to further protect both fleet operators and Owner Operators from the pitfalls of health issues like COVID-19.

In other TruckSuite news, as TruckSuite Canada is getting set to expand its dealer network across Canada, this division will be exhibiting at the Diesel Laptops virtual Truck Repair Trade Show, scheduled for May 6th and 7th 2021. This event has proven to be a very successful event that attracts a wide contingent of key participants involved in the trucking industry.

Sparta Capital - On the parent company front, as well as the many public company functions that constantly need to be addressed, efforts have been focused on finding additional talent to compliment our already strong Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). We will be pleased to provide details about the new members as the info becomes available.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

