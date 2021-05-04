SPYR Technologies Announces Availability of MagixDrive Apple CarPlay Product From Applied MagiX

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced the upcoming availability of its MagixDrive, the first of Applied MagiX's branded Apple CarPlay products and vehicle accessories.

The MagixDrive product magically transforms your wired CarPlay systems into a premium wireless CarPlay experience. The first shipment of MagixDrive units is currently on its way to the Applied MagiX warehouse, and it is expected to arrive in approximately 6 weeks. Once the shipment arrives, it will then be made available for purchase on all of the company's current distribution channels, including the Applied MagiX online store, Amazon, Walmart's online Marketplace and the eBay Marketplace.

MagixDrive is compatible with a wide range of vehicles, including BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and Porsche, along with Toyota, Honda and other popular manufacturers, with future development enabling compatibility with even more cars.

Apple's CarPlay system has established itself as the de facto standard for in-vehicle navigation, information and entertainment. Applied MagiX enters the CarPlay market as an extension of its product development in the smart home market.

According to Dr. Harald Zink, Chief Executive Officer of Applied MagiX, "Applied MagiX's CarPlay products will work in conjunction with your vehicle's CarPlay infotainment system, to improve or enhance the experience through hardware, software or accessories."

Visit the Applied MagiX website to review the currently supported vehicles:

https://appliedmagix.com/magixdrive/supported-vehicles/

Visit the Applied MagiX website (https://appliedmagix.com) to order our available products today and to view the availability, specs and background information on our products.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

CONTACT:

(303) 991-8000

[email protected]

SOURCE: SPYR, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: