Revealed: New Study Reveals the Smartest Sports Fans in the US

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

In a brand new study conducted by HowtoBet, it has been revealed that Wrestling fans have the highest IQ levels in the sports fan world.

MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Raketech Group Holding plc (NASDAQ:RAKE) In an effort to dispel old myths and determine the intelligence level of sports fans, HowtoBet partnered with a team of psychologists to test the IQ of 1,006 US sports fans.

The remote IQ test assessed the cognitive skills of participants in four areas: verbal, mathematics, logic, and visual and has confirmed that the very smartest sports fans are those whose favourite sport to watch is Wrestling in the WWE.

Psychologists administering the test have therefore suggested that watching wrestling and keeping up with the characters, storylines, and wrestling moves can increase intelligence in some capacity.

In descending order, the smartest sports fans in the US are:

1. Wrestling (WWE) - 112.60 IQ

2. Ice Hockey (NHL) - 112.30 IQ

3. Basketball (NBA) - 110.70 IQ

4. Football (NFL) - 105.90 IQ

5. Baseball (MLB) - 101.30

The study found NASCAR fans were the least intelligent overall, with an average IQ of just 95.20.

The study also categorised each participant by gender preferences and found that female sports fans were more intelligent than their male counterparts. Female sports fans earned an average IQ score of 109.60, while male sports fans earned an average IQ score of 105.50.

With regards to fans of specific teams and individuals, supporters of the wrestler Roman Reigns were the most intelligent overall with an IQ score of 126.40, while the Boston Bruins earned the accolade of having the most intelligent fanbase of a team.

The New England Patriots were found to have the least intelligent fan base in the NFL, while the least intelligent fans overall were those supporting Joe Gibbs Racing.

Testing Skills in Four Different Ways - Methodology

The team of academic psychologists administered intelligence tests in four distinct areas:

  • Verbal Intelligence - A reading, writing, and comprehension test to measure the participant's capacity for learning and problem-solving.
  • Mathematical Ability - A test involving arithmetic and problem solving to determine a general baseline of intelligence.
  • Logical Reasoning - A puzzle-based test that measured a participant's capacity for lateral thinking and creativity.
  • Visual Reasoning - An "odd one out" test that measured a participant's capacity to measure and process visual material

For a complete breakdown of the results, methodology, and details on which gamers are the smartest, please visit the Intelligent Sports Fans Study.

CONTACT:
Cristian Campan
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +45 50 30 42 66

SOURCE: Raketech Group Holding plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644304/Revealed-New-Study-Reveals-the-Smartest-Sports-Fans-in-the-US

img.ashx?id=644304
