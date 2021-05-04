Causeway Capital Commentary: Price Is Everything

Key insights

Causeway has been seeking to reduce fundamental portfolio cyclicality on price strength; cyclical exposure will remain price dependent

For fundamental portfolios, the opportunity set includes defensive laggards like utilities and pharmaceuticals stocks

Value factor characteristics are converging with momentum and growth characteristics used in Causeway quantitative strategies

As a value manager, when prices plunge, we buy what we view as the best companies available at low valuations for client portfolios. And when prices soar, we take profits and reinvest those proceeds into our highest expected return opportunities. Covid-19 brought the bull market to its knees in March 2020, then promising vaccine news in early November sparked a buying stampede. Three Causeway portfolio managers share their perspectives on cyclicals leading the pandemic reopening rally, and how they are repositioning client portfolios as a result.

To invest in cyclicals, I look for areas of doubt. We entered the pandemic more cyclical-heavy than we would have liked. As Covid lockdowns intensified, we added even more cyclicality, buying shares of what we view as great franchises at trough valuations. It was fertile ground, but it took guts. Our positioning in the industrials sector was reminiscent of how we invested through the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"), but in 2020 we emphasized travel. We bought airlines, aerospace firms, and an airport sundries retailer.

In this pandemic crisis, governments supplied more stimulus than we expected, and deployed it quickly. Unlike in 2008-09, banks were structurally sound and could provide liquidity. The liquidity is likely why the rotation into cyclicals was so powerful. Now, some cyclical share prices are declining on good news whereas over the past twelve months, prices often would bounce if reported results were less negative than anticipated. To me, this share price response indicates that a lot of good news is already priced in. We are trying to take advantage of price strength to reduce portfolio cyclicality. We are paring back travel exposure where our analysis shows diminished upside. We have reduced our airline exposure but continue to see competitive return potential in aerospace. We may re-enter some of these stocks if prices pull back too far. We will continue to be very price dependent.

Outside of travel, we sold other strong performing cyclical positions. We substantially reduced one of the largest portfolio weights in our global value and international value portfolios, an auto manufacturer that finally was recognized for its electric vehicle transition. We exited a heavy truck manufacturer, purchased in the depths of the crisis, when its share price rallied to our estimate of fair value. We have reduced our exposure to automation on outperformance. The complexion of the portfolio has changed a lot.

In the next leg of cyclical performance, I think the market will be more discerning, differentiating between stages of the economic cycle. The leadership will be different. Autos led through the first part of the cycle and we have reduced our exposure. Energy might be later cycle. I am pleased to see the participants in the energy sectorfrom shale companies in the US to OPECare focusing on generating cash flow and returns. The integrated oil firms we hold in client portfolios are increasing share repurchases and dividend payments, but the market has not rewarded them for capital discipline. I also think the market has yet to recognize the return potential in their renewable energy strategies.

History shows that consolidation often follows the rally out of a crisis. We have been scrutinizing the rail transport industry, which looks poised to benefit from a trifecta of consolidation, environmentally inspired government spend, and automation-driven margin increases. We bought shares of a French-listed rail stock that should have more pricing power after its recent merger. We identified a US-listed waste management firm that is improving pricing amid industry-wide mergers and acquisitions. My colleague Conor Muldoon initiated a position in a packaging company, a near-term beneficiary of consolidation in the North American corrugated packaging industry with, in our view, long-term structural growth potential from sustainability trends. Garbage and cardboardyour eyelids are probably getting heavybut we can potentially yawn our way to alpha. Investors might appreciate a break from the most speculative growth excitement.

There is more differentiation in value today than when we founded Causeway twenty years ago. A portfolio built on simple value metrics alone may not meet our clients' performance objectives. With cyclicals, we are accustomed to value stocks appearing expensive because their earnings cycles are bottoming. Covid spread that distortion across more of the portfolio as earnings plummeted and companies paused dividend payments. In my view, true value-driven alpha is found in consolidation, in operational restructuring, and in timing companies' earnings cyclesthat is where we are focusing our research.

