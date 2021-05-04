Exxon Mobil Starts 2021 Off on the Right Foot

Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial) reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on April 30, extending the streak of earnings surprises to three quarters. The company benefited from higher oil prices and cost-cutting measures, reporting adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents, which was above the FactSet consensus estimate of 60 cents per share. Total costs declined as well, highlighting the company is on pace to achieve its cost reduction targets.

This strong financial performance failed to lift the stock higher as investor focus shifted to the company's lack of effort to tackle climate change in comparison to other oil giants and the threat from activist investors who want four new independent directors on the board. Exxon Mobil shares, however, have appreciated 37% over the last 12 months thanks to the stellar recovery of oil prices.

There is significant uncertainty regarding the company's business model and the competitive landscape remains challenging, but Exxon might be a very attractive investment for investors with above-average risk tolerance.

First-quarter earnings recap

Exxon reported revenue of $59.15 billion and net income of $2.73 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Production of oil equivalents increased to 3.8 million barrels per day because of lower government-mandated curtailments. The company generated $9.3 billion in cash flow from operations, aided by improved prices and margin expansion. An increase in seasonal gas demand in Europe and lower scheduled maintenance contributed to a 12% increase in gas volumes as well. Liquid production in the U.S was negatively impacted by winter storm Uri, resulting in a production decrease to 2.25 million barrels per day. In the first quarter, downstream earnings improved sharply compared to the previous year, which had a massive impact on earnings as Exxon is still a traditional oil giant with a lot of interest in downstream operations.

Commenting on this very strong financial performance, CEO Darren Woods said:

"We maintained our strong dividend, generated strong cash flow, delivered further cost reductions, remained flexible and disciplined in our capital spend, delivered excellent safety, environmental, and reliability performance, and advanced solutions for a lower-carbon economy."

The company seems well-positioned to report earnings growth in the coming quarters as the macroeconomic outlook is bound to improve along with the expected reopening of the global economy.

Exxon is addressing climate risk

The company established a low-carbon solutions entity to execute its emission reduction strategy. Under this new segment, Exxon will focus on carbon capture and storage to achieve net-zero emission targets set by the U.S. government and plans to comply with The Paris Agreement.

Since 2000, the company has invested more than $10 billion in lower-emission technologies and is planning to invest an additional $3 billion by 2025.

Source: Investor presentation

In an interview with Barron's, Woods discussed the company's ESG strategy:

"We're in the very early stages. It's an emerging market and we want to see how that grows and what that opportunity looks like. What we are trying to do and why we've come out with our low carbon solutions business and have made some proposals about an Innovation Zone in Houston is the idea of being in early. We're making sure that we can bring some of the experiences that we have in this space to the table and help society more broadly and certainly governments make sure that they're weighing all the costs and benefits and allocating resources most effectively."

During the first-quarter earnings call, he elaborated on the strategy:

"We do the same for our planned investments in carbon capture and storage. They represent over 3% of the total addressable market, more than 10 times the level of investments in our traditional businesses. We think this is reasonable given the early stage of this market's development. With our industry-leading position and decades of experience in CCS, we're well-positioned to successfully compete in this growing and potentially large future market. Today, we're the global leader in capturing CO2. In fact, we've captured more anthropogenic CO2 than anyone in the world. We have an interest in over one-fifth of the world's CCS capacity and significant holdings in CO2 pipelines. Grassroots large-scale CCS projects leverage our competitive advantages in technology and project management, as well as decades of experience bringing new ventures to market. This is important, particularly for this potentially fast-growing large market. And that's why we launched the Low Carbon Solutions business, which is evaluating and advancing plans for more than 20 new CCS opportunities around the world."

Source: Investor presentation

The substantial amount of money Exxon is planning to invest to penetrate the sustainable energy industry will not only lead to additional revenue in the coming years, but will also result in a notable improvement in investor sentiment toward the company. This is likely to result in an expansion of the valuation multiples at which Exxon is trading in the market.

Industry outlook

According to Deloitte, the demand for crude oil will recover strongly in 2021, but will remain lower than the pre-recession levels. Rapid shifts in consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic, as well as a stronger push by policymakers toward a low-carbon future, have resulted in a sharp drop in oil demand forecasts for the next six years. According to data from the International Energy Agency, oil demand in 2020 was nearly 9 million barrels per day below the levels seen in 2019, and it is not expected to return to that level before 2023.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles will also be a challenge for the oil industry. The government's plans to hasten the transition to a more sustainable future present another challenge for oil giants as gasoline-powered vehicles are likely to be taxed at a higher rate than electric vehicles in the foreseeable future.

There is, however, an opportunity for oil companies to thrive over the next couple of decades as renewable energy sources are highly unlikely to replace fossil fuels during this period. The correct strategy would be to embrace sustainable energy production while generating cash flows from the traditional oil business, as this two-pronged strategy will secure both short and long-term earnings power for oil companies.

Several oil and gas companies have pledged to invest billions of dollars to improve technologies such as carbon capture and storage, low-carbon hydrogen, biofuels and offshore wind, and these investments are likely to aid in the decarbonization of industries where emissions are the most difficult to reduce.

Exxon Mobil is arguably one of the few companies that remains focused on the fossil fuel business, but it has a viable long-term plan to embrace sustainable energy as well.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is in a strong position to deliver long-term shareholder value as a result of a reduction in debt, cost savings, emission reductions and investment in high-return assets. The company has started 2021 on the right foot with stellar year-over-year earnings growth resulting from rising commodity prices and improving chemical margins.

The company remains committed to oil and gas, even though many of its peers have announced plans to shift investments to renewables to meet long-term carbon intensity reduction goals, which has invited criticism from activist investors. Oil demand will eventually decline to meet the net-zero emissions goal, but this is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Oil will continue to be used in industries like aviation, transportation and petrochemicals, which will present Exxon with a good opportunity to report stellar earnings growth.

Once fossil fuels are finally retired, which could be at least three decades away, Exxon is likely to be a leader in renewable energy solutions as well. This expectation makes the stock very cheaply valued at a forward earnings multiple of just 17.06 today, and the above-5% dividend yield will compensate investors handsomely for patiently waiting for shares to move higher.

Disclosure: The author owns Exxon Mobil shares.

