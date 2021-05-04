Logo
Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg, May 4, 2021 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The AGM approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and Millicoms Nomination Committee.

Following the proposals of the Nomination Committee, the AGM set the number of directors at 9 and re-elected Mr. Odilon Almeida, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Ms. Mercedes Johnson, Mr. Jos Antonio Ros Garca and Mr. James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors, re-elected Mr. Mauricio Ramos as Executive Director, and elected Mr. Bruce Churchill, Ms. Sonia Dul, and Mr. Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new Non-Executive Directors of Millicom, for a term starting on the day of the AGM and ending on the next annual general meeting to take place in 2022 (the 2022 AGM). Mr. Jos Antonio Rios Garca was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All resolutions proposed to Millicoms AGM as set out in the convening notice published by way of a press release on March 15, 2021, were duly passed, including approval of: (i) the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) the allocation of the profit of USD 56,066,101 to the profit or loss brought forward account of Millicom; (iii) the discharge of all the current and former Directors of Millicom who served at any point in time during the financial year ended December 31, 2020 for the performance of their mandates; (iv) the re-election of Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom; (v) the remuneration to the Board and external auditor; (vi) the instruction to the Nomination Committee; (vii) the share repurchase plan; (viii) the 2020 Remuneration Report; (ix) the senior management remuneration policy; and (x) the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees. Further details can be found in the convening notice for the AGM.

Biographical details of the elected new Board members are as follows:

Bruce Churchill
Bruce Churchill currently serves on the Board of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee. Previously he was the President of DIRECTV Latin America LLC from 2004 to 2015 and served as Chief Financial Officer of DIRECTV from January 2004 to March 2005. Prior to joining DIRECTV, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of STAR TV.

Bruce holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in American Studies from Stanford University.

Sonia Dul
Sonia Dul currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Hemisphere Media, Acciona S.A. and Huntsman Corporation. Previously she served as Vice Chairman, Latin America at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and formerly as Head of Wealth Management, and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. She has held many executive management positions during her career, including with Grupo Latino de Radio, Internet Group of Brasil, and Telemundo Studios Mexico. She began her career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, rising to leadership positions.

Sonia holds a M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in Economics, Magna Cum Laude, from Harvard University.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer
Lars-John Jarnheimer currently serves as Chairman on the Board of Telia Company, and as Chairman of the Board of INGKA Holding B.V. (Ikea). He has extensive experience in various Boards of Scandinavian companies as well having held CEO and managing director positions in the telecommunications and media industries including at Tele 2, and Comviq GSM.

Lars-Johan holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics from Lund and Vxj University.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
[email protected]

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
[email protected]		Investors
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
[email protected]




Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
[email protected]

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

