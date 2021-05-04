Logo
Saia LTL Freight Launches Hiring Initiative

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Carrier seeks to hire over 500 drivers and 300 dockworkers because of expansion and ongoing demand

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has launched a series of growth initiatives as it seeks to hire and develop over 500 Class A commercial drivers license (CDL) professional drivers and 300 dockworkers throughout the next several weeks. Saia is looking to capitalize on its ongoing geographic expansion as well as strong demand for its premium shipping services across the country.

To meet demand and continue to offer customers the quality service they expect from Saia, we are looking to fill open driver and dockworker positions around the company. We are excited about a $1,500 driver referral program, a $7,500 sign-on bonus in select markets, as well as a $5,000 incentive-based, dock-to-driver training program that creates an industry leading development opportunity for anyone wanting to become a Saia driver, said Vice President of Organizational Development, Diversity and Inclusion, and Talent Jerrold Hill.

Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar added, We are committed to continuing to invest in capacity as an organization and most of all, in our people, in order to drive value for our customers and employees alike. As an organization, Saia strongly believes in the power of we and the voice of all of our employees. These investments in our people are another tangible demonstration of that commitment.

Our driver training program has been designed to provide advancement opportunities to anyone wanting to become a professional truck driver. The program has produced some of our best drivers. It is extremely satisfying to see someone graduate from the program and go on to a rewarding career, explained Chad Richard, Saias senior dock-to-driver instructor.

All new driver hires will be full-time employees and part of the best less-than-truckload team in the industry. Saia provides best-in-class employee benefits including market leading health insurance, a company sponsored 401(k), paid time off, overtime pay, and earning capability upwards of $100,000 a year. Applicants can visit www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about all open opportunities and apply.

There has never been a better time for anyone thinking of a career in transportation, explained Sugar. Not only does Saia offer great pay and stellar benefits, it offers drivers enhanced work-life balance, the opportunity to drive some of the newest equipment in the industry, and access to the latest technology in order to streamline the customer and driver experience, much of which has been based on driver feedback. Weve made significant investments in our network, having opened over 25 new terminals in the last four years. Our commitment is to continue to invest in our network, but most especially in our people. Come help us grow the we at Saia.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agencys SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 E-mail [email protected]

