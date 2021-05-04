Logo
JELD-WEN Continues Growth Momentum with Significant Investment To Expand VPI Quality Windows

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (

NYSE:JELD, Financial) today announced a significant investment to expand its footprint in North Carolina. A new manufacturing facility will open in Statesville to grow their VPI Quality Windows brand. VPI is the leading provider of high-quality custom windows for multi-family, and commercial applications. The new facility will enable JELD-WEN to better serve its expanding customer base.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems.

Statesville was chosen for its geographic location, qualified workforce, and logistical benefits. JELD-WEN will invest approximately $8 million in the Statesville facility and will create up to 235 new jobs at the plant.

"The VPI brand is highly respected in the industry and is an integral part of our growth strategy in North America. We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment and our innovative and energy-efficient solutions," said Daniel Castillo, President of JELD-WEN North America.

In addition to opening the facility in Statesville, expected July 1, 2021, JELD-WEN also announced a capacity expansion to its North Wilkesboro plant that will result in additional jobs by summer 2022. JELD-WEN currently employs over 500 people in the state of North Carolina.

"North Carolina manufacturers that continue to invest in our state are confident in our ability to support their companies as they grow," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "This announcement affirms the strength of our workforce, infrastructure and quality of life."

ABOUT JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Breezway in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-continues-growth-momentum-with-significant-investment-to-expand-vpi-quality-windows-301283588.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

