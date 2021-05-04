Logo
Bandwidth Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company's expanded API portfolio backed by dedicated global IP network creates leading option for enterprises with mission-critical communications

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced today it has been named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021).

"Bandwidth stands out in the rapidly growing CPaaS market because of its unique position in this segment," said Courtney Munroe, IDC's Group Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research. "The company has established a reputation as a reliable, scalable platform for a diverse array of cloud providers. With its recent acquisition of Voxbone, a CPaaS operator with a presence in 60+ countries, Bandwidth now has a global footprint to deliver an expanded API portfolio. This makes them a leading option for enterprises with mission-critical communications."

The IDC MarketScape identified leading providers in the CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but have been innovators over the years and helped to establish this segment. The IDC MarketScape considered the diversity of portfolios, the size and growth of revenues, and the ability to provide a platform for developers, ISVs, and corporations (MNCs). The primary focus of this study is platforms' ability to facilitate the rapid development of real-time communications services that are both easy to create and are scalable. These platforms facilitate programmable, application programming interface- (API-) based voice and messaging to enable the creation of personalized and cost-effective agile enterprise cloud applications.

According to the report, "Bandwidth's key differentiator is its global IP backbone. As a tier 1 provider with its own network, Bandwidth has significant flexibility to scale and can guarantee carrier- and enterprise-grade quality as well as optimal and cost-effective routing. The merger with Voxbone provides additional scale, talent, and opportunities to gain share in new markets. In addition to its traditional portfolio of voice, 911, and phone numbers, Bandwidth offers an expanded catalog of IP services and APIs to facilitate enterprise telephony and customer engagement strategies. It offers integrations for BYOC with Microsoft Teams, Genesys, and other CCaaS platforms, and it supports several popular UCaaS companies. Looking to the future the company has initiated a wave of enhancement and new solutions. Consider Bandwidth when your company is seeking a reliable carrier-grade voice platform with integrations into popular CCaaS and UC platforms and deep trove of expertise in phone numbers. Bandwidth's global footprint and expanding portfolio also presents a CPaaS partner that offers immense opportunities to scale and expand channels as needed."

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a leading global enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-cpaas-market-301283584.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

