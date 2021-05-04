McCormick Recognizes 2021 Unsung Heroes During Virtual Event: Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced Paige Holley and Gregory Toliver as the 86th and 87th recipients of the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years. To date, the company has awarded over $1.9 Million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.

Keynote speaker, Ed Reed, Hall of Fame Safety for the Baltimore Ravens, addressed the student-athletes. "Surround yourself, and continue surrounding yourself, with good people. You have to have a great team around you because that's what you're going to need going forward." said Reed. "Think about how they influence and motivate you."

DJ Kopec provided musical entertainment and Scott Garceau, a veteran Baltimore-area sports radio personality, served as the emcee for the 29th consecutive year. The Varsity Sports Network also interviewed the student-athletes afterwards.

Ms. Holley and Mr. Toliver were chosen from 100 Baltimore-area student-athletes recognized as Unsung Heroes this year.

Ms. Holley, a member of the women's lacrosse team at Parkville High School, showcases her work ethic and tenacity on the lacrosse field. When the team needed a goalie, even as a field player, she stepped up to learn new skills to benefit the team. During the pandemic, she also volunteered to be a group leader during the team's virtual practice sessions. Serving as the team's morale booster, in the words of her coach, "She has the best attitude no matter what her role is that day." She sets the standard for unselfish team play and is a true unsung hero.

Mr. Toliver, a football player at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, excels on and off the field. A de facto tutor for the football team, he led virtual meetings during the pandemic, ensuring that sophomores joining the varsity team learned about the team's defense. A lifelong athlete, he also gave up his place on the school's golf team so he could attend Saturday workouts for football. Even as he worked two jobs to help support his family during the pandemic, Mr. Toliver said, "I won't allow my work to become a distraction for my love of playing the game of football." He is the definition of an unsung hero.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Ty'Candice Smith of Reach! Partnership School and Dustin Krotee of Hereford High School each received $7,500 scholarships. Aureole Djoumejio of Owings Mills High School and Chase Glenn of Western School of Technology and Environmental Science each received $5,000 scholarships. Congratulations to all of our 2021 Unsung Heroes!

McCormick's Unsung Heroes program was founded by the late Charles Perry McCormick, Sr. in 1940. The mission of the program is to recognize athletes for unselfish team play and highlight the efforts of those who contribute to the success of their teams without acclaim.

