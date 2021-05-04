Logo
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Iron Mountain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,037 shares, 39.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,391 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,324 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 85,751 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
  5. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 166,671 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 166,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.048700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.006200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 85,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 66.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.944000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $498.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Reduced: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.25%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.71%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.523000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.22%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 83 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 7,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 69.95%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $160.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 85.71%. The sale prices were between $16.46 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.677900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.



