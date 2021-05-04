Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EDOW, ROBO, QYLD, BLOK, PSLV, ZTS, AMC, YUM, VOD, VIAC, TRCH, SLS, PLUG, NGA, NOK, MRNA, IDEX, FCEL, SOLO, DD, CLX, ARLO,
- Added Positions: IVV, AAXJ, IJH, IEI, IGSB, LIT, ARKG, AMZN, PG, AAPL, FB, MMIN, V, BRK.B, JNJ, MSFT, BA, JPM, GOOG, AMJ, NFLX, TSLA, F, DG, CCL, MU, ORCL, NLY, PSEC,
- Reduced Positions: FBND, AGG, SCHD, IWM, EFAV, T, DGRO, FBT, IVW, BAC, USMV, PFF, SHV, SHY, HPS, FMB, BKN, FIVG, PFE, TWTR, UBER, VZ,
- Sold Out: QQQ, IRM, ABBV, DFS, PACW, UMPQ, HPI, CSQ, ARCC, ISRG, LADR, CCI, RKT, MAIN, ROST, REGN, NVAX, LMT, MBRX, CNSP, AHACU, SDS, SPDN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,037 shares, 39.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,391 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,324 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 85,751 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 166,671 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 166,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.048700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.006200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 85,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 66.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.944000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $498.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.42.Reduced: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.25%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.71%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.523000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.22%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 83 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 7,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 69.95%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $160.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 85.71%. The sale prices were between $16.46 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.677900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
