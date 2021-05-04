Logo
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, CuriosityStream Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. owns 481 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+investment+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,137 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
  2. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 214,623 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,933 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 54,736 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 71,178 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 52,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $166.069200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $348.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 242500.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $263.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13839.29%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 216.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $661.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 164,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 165,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Sold Out: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider