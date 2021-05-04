Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

- New Purchases: FNF, CURI, CURI, SKLZ, ABNB, ANSS, GHVI, EHTH, APPS, IWY, INFY, ISRG, VTRS, NUW, DKNG, BNTX, PLTR, ELAN, MGNI, FUBO, BIV, IEMG, KDP, IWF, SCHK, XME, SONY, AMP, MCO, RIOT, MCHP, LEN, DHR, YUMC, APPF, SAIL, M44, F, FDS, EXPD, ELS, EWBC, VLDR, DGNR, QELL, DM, CERN, DNMR, CSL, CAH, COF, CPB, AIZ, SLV, VIG, ALL, DAC, MU, NVO, NUAN, OSK, PH, PXD, BB, RICK, SUI, TSN, UNP, XLNX, WTRH, MLM, VMW, TT, AGNC, INFO, WDAY, MNST, GME, NOMD, CFG, RMNI,
- Added Positions: VEEV, REGN, IYY, TSLA, GLD, GDX, KMI, GBTC, SPY, PPL, IJH, ARCC, COST, FSLY, EXPE, JMIA, BDX, EFA, WMT, MUB, UL, BABA, NLS, AMT, SCHF, VIRT, VZ, JNJ, JPM, CVS, HTGC, WTRG, VPU, HD, CVX, MA, DIS, BIGC, NVTA, PYPL, MRNA, CTVA, ALK, ARKG, SCHE, XLE, DE, GE, LVS, MDT, MSTR, NVDA, NFLX, XOM, NVS, QCOM, KO, C, CRM, STX, BRK.B, CL, ADBE, NOBL, EPD, ROBO, NEE, BOTZ, BA, ARKK, ADP, AMAT, UNH, PWR, VAR, RTX, TMO, SNA, YUM, V, CHTR, SEIC, IP, XYL, PSX, PNC, NWN, COUP, GOLF, ALC,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, GMED, AAPL, AMZN, CRWD, PFF, BND, GOOG, CWB, SQ, VCIT, ANVS, MRVL, AMD, PINS, TIP, GILD, FITB, ALGN, INTC, NOC, ZM, ROKU, CAT, FIVN, GLW, VCSH, FEX, OTIS, FNX, GSBD, T, ORCL, AKAM, BAX, CRIS, EMR, EXC, WELL, ILMN, JEF, LMT, BTT, PETS, QMCO, CARR, SYK, TSCO, WM, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, 0J2E, EA, SNCA, TZA, FB, TWTR,
- Sold Out: AYX, LMBS, PSK, PGF, EDIT, VIA, IGIB, LYB, NPN, HUM, FIXD, EMLP, ABMD, PTON, USAC, NBRV, COOP, SCU, CGEN, LUMN, CNC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,137 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 214,623 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,933 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 54,736 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 71,178 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 52,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $166.069200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $348.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 242500.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $263.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13839.29%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 216.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $661.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 164,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 165,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.Sold Out: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.
