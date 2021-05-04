Logo
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Foresight Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,201,800 shares, 36.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,571,100 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 371,456 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.58%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 322,349 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 203,595 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.577700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.343000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 371,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foresight Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
