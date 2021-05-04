Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: IRM, LYB, PM, TDOC, UL, NOBL, JFR, FURY, NAKD,

Investment company Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,201,800 shares, 36.49% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,571,100 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 371,456 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.58% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 322,349 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 203,595 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.577700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.343000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 371,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33.