Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: IRM, LYB, PM, TDOC, UL, NOBL, JFR, FURY, NAKD,
- Added Positions: PULS, VOO, CVX, FSKR, MRK, SRE, CCI, MMM, GSK, STAG, AVGO, JPM, LUMN, WMB, T, BAC, MC, KHC, NVS, MO, IP, SPYV, SYY, AG, BABA, VLY, SPIB, USRT, PTON, CLNC, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VGSH, VTI, AAPL, IGIB, BIDU, SPSB, VCIT, LMT, GE, PXH, PHYS, VZ, SPY, LAND, AMZN, QQQ, FB, SLYG, DIS, GOOG, SLYV, MSFT, NVDA, V, TSLA, WFC, MELI, ALGN, XOM, CLNY, GOOGL, CEQP, URG, PYPL, WPM,
- Sold Out: DD, MDT, QQEW, SPB, VIAC, DTN, BKNG, VDC, VBR, XSD, NIO, PG, UUUU, BTG, PSLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,201,800 shares, 36.49% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,571,100 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio.
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 371,456 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.58%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 322,349 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 203,595 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.577700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.343000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 371,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $82.21 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $88.33.
