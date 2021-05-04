GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc

New Purchases: CAG, BX, QSR, AZO, NXST, XLB, DFS, NRG, FNF, CSGP, BLK, MO, AVGO, EFV, IDV, SHOP, LOW, BTT,

CAG, BX, QSR, AZO, NXST, XLB, DFS, NRG, FNF, CSGP, BLK, MO, AVGO, EFV, IDV, SHOP, LOW, BTT, Added Positions: JPM, CSCO, QCOM, MRK, CMCSA, UNP, BRK.B, AAPL, XOM, IJR, IJH, MSFT, HRL, KO, BABA, UPS, RSG, VZ, COST, ADBE, VO, JNJ, ARKK, FDX, AMZN, GLD, XLE, XLF, VGT, AXP, BA, EFA, ISRG, TXN, GOOGL, NFLX, TSLA, EA, GE, GD, CAT, XLC, MRCC, MAR, AMGN, COF, BND,

JPM, CSCO, QCOM, MRK, CMCSA, UNP, BRK.B, AAPL, XOM, IJR, IJH, MSFT, HRL, KO, BABA, UPS, RSG, VZ, COST, ADBE, VO, JNJ, ARKK, FDX, AMZN, GLD, XLE, XLF, VGT, AXP, BA, EFA, ISRG, TXN, GOOGL, NFLX, TSLA, EA, GE, GD, CAT, XLC, MRCC, MAR, AMGN, COF, BND, Reduced Positions: CELH, SPY, FOCS, IBM, XLY, PFE, XLK, PVH, V, BK, ALL, SCHB, DHR, AN, SBUX, FB, O, RTX, MA, IEFA, USMV, HD, GLW, PEP, HON, UNH, CARR, MDT, MDY, ABBV, GOOG, CVX, DTN, TJX, SCHE, PFF, NVDA, LLY, CVS, VIG, VWO, VOO, T, EEM, ILMN, BGCP, OTIS, NLY, GS, PYPL,

CELH, SPY, FOCS, IBM, XLY, PFE, XLK, PVH, V, BK, ALL, SCHB, DHR, AN, SBUX, FB, O, RTX, MA, IEFA, USMV, HD, GLW, PEP, HON, UNH, CARR, MDT, MDY, ABBV, GOOG, CVX, DTN, TJX, SCHE, PFF, NVDA, LLY, CVS, VIG, VWO, VOO, T, EEM, ILMN, BGCP, OTIS, NLY, GS, PYPL, Sold Out: CM, RCI, XLU, MDLZ, LMT, IFF, WM, CL, SJM, NKE, PM,

Investment company GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,579 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 126,195 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,534 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,131 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 19,056 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1478.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 174.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 201.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 93.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.