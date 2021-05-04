GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GYL Financial Synergies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyl+financial+synergies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,579 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 126,195 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,534 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,131 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 19,056 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1478.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 174.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 201.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 93.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. Also check out:

1. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GYL Financial Synergies, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider