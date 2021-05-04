Logo
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curtis Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Tesla Inc, Amgen Inc, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curtis+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,538 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,130 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,051 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 63,749 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,850 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 98,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.116000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Histogen Inc (HSTO)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Histogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $1.72, with an estimated average price of $1.26. The stock is now traded at around $1.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 332.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 114,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 87,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 71,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.54%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.726300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 125,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 77.41%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2313.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.



