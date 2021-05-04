Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: SPYD, NVDA, VTV, HSTO,
- Added Positions: SCHV, SPY, SCHD, PKW, SRLN, QQQ, GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, SCHG, DIA, HD, MSFT, FB, V, PGX, BABA, MRK, TOTL, LMT, SCHH, SGOL, SHYG, HON, CMF, VTI, COST, VBK, VBR, XLU, BKLN, NOC, PBW,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, FVD, USMV, DBEF, APD, VYM, SCHM, LSI, JPM, EXR, SCHA, NSA,
- Sold Out: TSLA, AMGN, SJM, XLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,538 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,130 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,051 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 63,749 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,850 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 98,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.116000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Histogen Inc (HSTO)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Histogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $1.72, with an estimated average price of $1.26. The stock is now traded at around $1.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 332.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 114,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 87,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 71,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.54%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.726300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 125,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 77.41%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2313.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC.
